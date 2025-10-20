Assam SIT Team Departs For Singapore To Investigate Zubeen Garg’s Mysterious Death, Probe Intensifies

The public’s demand for clarity in Zubeen Garg’s sudden demise has been translated into international steps in the investigation. Reports at the moment indicate that a SIT of the Assam Police, headed by a Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, is preparing to head towards Singapore.

This interim step is very important for Consolidation by the authorities in Assam in seeking the necessary assistance from their Singaporean counterparts in the investigation concerning the death of the singer-composer in questionable circumstances while swimming off the Southeast Asian island on September 19.

Their main job will be to provide an on-ground assessment, compare evidence, and ascertain the sequences of events during Garg’s last international trip, to ensure a more glaring search from all angles-every avenue for speculation currently circulating in the public domain.

Cross-Border Investigation and Coordination

The SIT’s international mission marks a departure from domestic arrests. It is an effort to collect important evidence from abroad. This team, possibly including Investigating Officer Tarun Goel, is to meet with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on October 21.

The meeting is essential to synchronize the two parallel inquiries, one in Assam relating to charges of negligence, conspiracy, and culpable homicide (seven arrests till now), and the other in Singapore, a coroner’s inquiry into the cause and circumstances of death.

Preliminary findings were conferred to the Indian High Commission showing no foul play, a stance that the Assam investigators seek to fully examine under immense public and family pressure. The SIT intends to review the evidence that was shared, inspect the sites, and interview persons who were associated with Garg while abroad.

Pursuit of Factual Clarity and Justice

In the SIT’s high-profile case, factual clarity must be adhered to without compromise. The SIT’s findings out of Singapore are expected to add credence to the report and the chargesheet that has to be filed in 90 days’ time in court.

The investigation has already included interrogating Assamese expatriates in Singapore and retrieving video footage of Garg’s stay on the yacht. The death certificate gives ‘drowning’ as the immediate cause and a second autopsy was conducted here in India.

The Singapore visit is meant to establish an unerring timeline to allay public concerns so that the final legal proceedings based on these findings will be viewed as utterly unimpeachable evidence, thus giving some closure to Garg’s fans and family.

