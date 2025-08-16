At 44, What Secret Foods Keep Kareena Kapoor Khan Glowing, Fit, And Ageless?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a fitness icon for two decades; her regimen, which is wholesome and structured, remains an inspiration, even too many much younger and only at 44. The trick is not some trendy dieting or intensive crash course; it is a habit of constant practice, observation and a heartfelt understanding of the Indian food whose culture is monastic in nature. It is not so much of a lose-weight lifestyle routine, but more the fact of being able to feel healthy, strong and agile in and out.

Now more than ever since COVID this lifestyle routine has become a more serious affair to her. The choice of lifestyle can serve as confirmation of the idea that the actual idea of wellness must have been a method of living, not a destination.

The Power of Routine And Mindful Eating

Kareena has her days arranged so that she dines early and exercises in the morning. She aims at having her last meal by 6 PM and by 9.30 PM she is asleep in the bed. This pattern of sleeping and waking up early has been right in accordance to the body circadian rhythms that assist in the digestive process, deeper sleep, and the increased pace of metabolism.

She is so determined with this kind of routine that her friends do not expect her at late night parties. Rather, she can frequently be seen watching a program at her place.

Embracing Traditional Indian Foods

Kareena is a person in support of simplicity and tradition when her diet is concerned. Under the advice of her nutritionist of many years, Rujuta Diwekar, she continues to take a healthy diet regime that has not changed in more than 15 years. She also follows an Indian diet based on local, seasonal, and homemade foods that balance meals and pay attention to good gut health. Her comfort food is khichdi and a dollop of ghee, which, she adds, she can well stuff herself with every week to the many times.

Rice, dal-rice, parathas, and the number of seasonal fruits is other staples. She is a ghee enthusiast, and I agree that there is a misconception that ghee is an unhealthy fat. Kareena takes a very healthy and simple approach showing that we do not need to use fancy all-imported ingredients to eat healthy; the secret is at our own doorstep.

