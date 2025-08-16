From Slamming Salman Khan To Dream Of Getting Married To Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor’s Old Interviews Bashing Celebs Go Viral

In a time when social media serves as a memory bank and court of judgment, celebrity past is forever reviewed. After Mrunal Thakur was trolled in recent times because of an interview that she had done years ago and made an insider move against Bipasha Basu, now in the spotlight is veteran actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Reddit has dug up pieces of her interviews that were recorded decades ago in a viral thread of unfiltered and at one-point controversial remarks about her fellow performers.

It has resulted in a new round of slamming where netizens have gone as far as to label her the OG mean girl and a real life Poo, a statement, which alludes to her notoriously sassy personality, the character she played in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. The resurrected quotations depict an outspoken character which is a complete twist to the current held character which requires that a person in the public eye keeps his remarks cautious and diplomatic.

The Unfiltered Era of Bollywood

In a time before curated social media feeds, celebrity interviews used to be a lot more candid, and Kareena Kapoor Khan did not fail to impress. The quotes revealed demonstrate her unrestrained views about various subjects and people. In one of the old interviews, she reportedly termed Salman Khan as a bad actor and provided commentary about the appearance of Ameesha Patel in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and dream of getting married to Shahid Kapoor.