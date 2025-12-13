LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Comedian Sunil Pal's Drastic Weight Loss At Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Premiere In Mumbai Shocks Netizens, Sparks Health Concerns | Watch Video

Comedian Sunil Pal: Comedian Sunil Pal recently drew widespread attention after attending the premiere of Kapil Sharma’s upcoming film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' in Mumbai. The event, held in the city on Tuesday night, was a star-studded affair with several prominent names from the film and comedy industry in attendance.

Published: December 13, 2025 22:53:33 IST

Comedian Sunil Pal: Comedian Sunil Pal recently drew widespread attention after attending the premiere of Kapil Sharma’s upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 in Mumbai. The event, held in the city on Tuesday night, was a star-studded affair with several prominent names from the film and comedy industry in attendance.

Celebrities spotted at the premiere included Tiger Shroff, Ameesha Patel, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Johnny Lever, Zakir Khan, Maniesh Paul, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, Arti Singh, and Aamir Khan, who arrived with girlfriend Gauri Spratt.

Drastic Weight Loss Raises Health Concerns

While the evening celebrated cinema, Sunil Pal’s appearance quickly became a talking point. The comedian, dressed in a blue shirt, black trousers, and a black cap, posed for photographers, but his noticeably slimmer frame left many fans concerned. His dramatic physical transformation sparked speculation and worry across social media platforms.

A video from the event, shared by an X user, went viral soon after it was posted. The clip prompted intense discussion, with users commenting on Pal’s changed appearance and drawing comparisons with his earlier on-screen persona.

Netizens React To Viral Video

Social media reactions were swift and mixed. Some users expressed concern for his well-being, while others speculated about the reasons behind his weight loss. Comments ranged from worried remarks about his health to disbelief over how drastically he seemed to have changed since winning comedy reality shows in the past.

The conversation online highlighted both sympathy and shock, with many urging the comedian to prioritise his health and well-being.

About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is directed by Anukalp Goswami and stars Kapil Sharma in the lead role. The film also features Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhary, Warina Hussain, and Manjot Singh. The sequel is expected to build on the success of the original comedy and is among the most awaited releases featuring the popular stand-up comedian-turned-actor.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 10:53 PM IST
