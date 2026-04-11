Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur Film Earns Rs 6.50 Crore, Beats HIT 2 but Trails Ikkis Amid Mixed Reviews

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s romantic action thriller Dacoit hit theatres on April 10 and got mixed reactions from critics and audiences. The film had a slow start at the box office, earning Rs 6.50 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. Reports suggest only 12% of the Day 1 collection from the Hindi version, while most of the earnings were driven by the Telugu market. The film stars Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles. Speaking to Cinema Express, Mrunal Thakur shared, “When I heard the story, i found it very interesting to know why Saraswati and Hari became dacoits. That is something audiences must watch on the big screen. It is a very different kind of love story.”



Dacoit Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Dacoit earned Rs 6.50 crore on its first day in theatres. Even in its fourth wrrk, Dhurandhar 2 continued to give tough competition, with the Ranveer Singh film earning Rs 5.23 crore. Dacoit will need to stay strong over the weekend for a better overall opening.

The film did perform better than sleeper hit Anaganaga Oka Raju, which made Rs 5.5 crore on Day 1, and Adivi Sesh’s earlier film HIT: The Second Case, which opened at Rs 6.4 crore.

Dacoit Worldwide Box Office Collection

Overseas, Dacoit movie added Rs 6.00 crore, pushing the worldwide gross collection to Rs 13.57 crore on its opening day.

However it could not beat the opening day collection of the Hindi war film Ikkis, which earned Rs 7 crore.

Dacoit Box Office Collection: Language Wise

The Telugu version of Dacoit drove most of the Day 1 earnings, collecting Rs 5.60 crore net with 41% occupancy across 1,883 shows.

The Hindi version earned Rs 90 lakh net, with a lower occupancy of 12% from 1,917 shows. Overall, the film’s India net collection on Friday stood at Rs 6.50 crore.

Dacoit Box Office Collection: State Wise

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed the most, bringing in Rs 5.50 crore gross on the first day. Karnataka added Rs 80 lakh, while the rest of India contributed Rs 1.10 crore.

The film saw limited collections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, earning Rs 15 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively.

Dacoit Movie Review

Dacoit is a love story set against a crime backdrop, and this mix makes the film more engaging. Director Shaneil Deo keeps the story moving from the very beginning without wasting time.

Adivi Sesh, who also co-wrote the film, is introduced in a simple but effective way instead of the usual slow-motion hero entry. The film moves between two timelines, 2008 and 2021 and both have some strong moments. Hari and Saraswathi’s love story unfolds through quick scenes and emotional moments before the film reveals how Hari ended up in jail.

The second half of Dacoit focuses more on the love story and feels a bit predictable at times, though a few twists keep things interesting. The climax may remind viewers of an old Telugu film, but it works well enough. Director Shaneil Deo slowly reveals important details at the right moments, which helps keep the story engaging.

For Adivi Sesh, this is a fresh change as he steps into a full-fledged love story for the first time. The film also shows his attempt to build a more mass-appealing image.

He carries the film well and is impressive throughout. Murunal Thakur fits perfectly as Saraswathi and brings emotional depth to her role.

Anurag Kashyap is decent, though viewers may expect more from his character. Prakash Raj, Sunil, and Atul Kulkarni do a fair job, while the rest of the cast also perform well.

Docoit Movie Story

In Dacoit, Hari, played by Adivi Sesh, is serving a life sentence in a murder case. Determined to escape, he finally breaks out of jail and plans to flee the country using a fake passport. But for that, he needs money, so he decides to pull off a robbery.

To make the plan work, he teams up with Saraswathim, played by Mrunal Thakur, who works as a driver. She is also Hari’s former girlfriend and the person linked to the reason he landed in jail;. The rest of the film follows their emotional past, the robbery, and the twists that bring them back together.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Buzz Peaks As Makers Drop Hints, Fans Expect Big Twists And Surprise Streaming Update Soon