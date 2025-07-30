Drama Explodes In Cousins Beach: Season 3 Of Episode 4 ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Teases Breakups, Betrayals, And Game-Changing Twists

The summer at Cousins Beach is fast turning out to be anything but, with The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 in full dramatic swing. After the bombshell revelations and emotional upheavals of the first three episodes, audiences are anxious to see what will happen next.

Episode 4, “Last Stand,” release out today, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 12:30 PM IST on Prime Video, and is as good as guaranteed to bring more of the heart-wrenching decisions and smoldering tensions that characterize Belly’s tumultuous love triangle. With the engagement announcement shaking the entire group to its core, expect the next installment to get into all the nitty-gritty happenings involving all the parties.

Jeremiah’s Betrayal: The Collapse of Confidence

Episode 4 will be set to delve into the unvarnished aftermath of Jeremiah’s infidelity in Cabo. In the last episode, Belly and Jeremiah were pondering their engagement, whereas the revelation about his cheating is a hurt that will not easily heal. We can expect Belly to be wrestling with overwhelming emotional distress and turmoil.

Will she go to Jeremiah and ask him questions, or will she first retreat, trying to make sense of the pain in secret? This surprise is a significant departure from the original impression of Jeremiah being the “safe” and dependable option, one that potentially upends Belly’s whole perception of their relationship. The episode could include flashbacks to the event itself, providing a more graphic glimpse of what happened and adding to the emotional resonance.

Conrad’s Return: An Ongoing Shadow or a New Hope?

Conrad’s influence, while sometimes subtle, is ever present in Belly’s life. With Jeremiah’s behavior now out in the open, Episode 4 might find Conrad returning as something more than a distant specter of the past. Will he provide Belly with comfort and support during her wobbly time, possibly rekindling old passions? Or will his aloofness create more misunderstandings, even as Belly’s realization regarding Jeremiah changes? It’s an important juncture for the “Team Conrad” versus “Team Jeremiah” debate. Expect heavy conversations, unspoken longing, and maybe one of those moments that pushes Belly further toward one brother and away from the other, albeit not firmly deciding for the moment. Summer, indeed, has turned pretty complicated.



