Home > Entertainment > How After 17 Years, Joe Jonas And Demi Lovato’s Camp Rock Reunion Sparks Unexpected Joy For Fans!

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato surprised fans with a powerful Camp Rock duet during the JONAS20 tour, 17 years after the original film. Their heartfelt reunion sparked friendship vibes and fueled rumors of a Camp Rock 3, leaving fans hopeful for the beloved Disney duo’s big-screen return.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 11, 2025 18:11:25 IST

To the delight and amazement of the fans, Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato joined the stage in an unbelievable performance of their legendary Camp Rock duets only 17 years after the premiere of the first film. The surprise performance came on the first night of the Jonas Brothers Jonas Brothers tour called JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour at MetLife Stadium. Introducing a special guest, out came Lovato, who has plenty of energy to get the huge audience supercharged as Joe performed a rendition of, says Joe, his favorite song to sing, Gotta Find You.

The two, who can both be seen as Mitchie and Shane in the family-favorite Disney Channel films, next gave a poignant and high-energy medley of the songs, before winding up with an emotional rendition of the number, “Wouldn’t Change a Thing.”

A Friendship That Endured

It was a musical trip down memory lane but the reunion was more than that, a symbolic gesture of a bond of friendship that has made it past the test of time and the scrutiny of the masses. Years later, Joe and Demi, having had a very short-term relationship in 2010, have continued a respectful relationship especially in the context of their careers and personal lives.

The fact that Lovato appeared on stage with Jonas Brothers gave evidence to their long-term relationship. The audience could feel the mutual warmth and sincere joy of the two artists and even saw them post backstage videos together which made fans of these two stars who were growing up with them together on the screen very happy in their hearts.

Fueling Rumors of a Camp Rock 3

The concert appearance has naturally led to another round of rumours of a third Camp Rock movie. There have long been rumors of a sequel, however, this has given new life to the rumors with this public reunion. Although both Disney or the artists have not yet mentioned anything officially, fans have believed that it is a huge hint on things to come.

The nostalgia of years gone by has caused a huge buzz with the social media awash with video footage of the performance and fans wishing this scenario could happen again. It is the moment of time and the reawakened interest that has the fans crossing their fingers hoping that Mitchie, Shane, and the rest of the campers will be back in the big screen.

Tags: Camp Rock reunionDemi LovatoJoe Jonas

