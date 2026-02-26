LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Home > Entertainment > Inside Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Wardrobe: Classic Telugu Pelli Kuthuru Bridal Look, Groom's Ivory Dhoti, Red Angavastram- Who Styled Virosh?

Inside Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Wardrobe: Classic Telugu Pelli Kuthuru Bridal Look, Groom’s Ivory Dhoti, Red Angavastram- Who Styled Virosh?

Rashmika & Vijay’s wedding looks: Rust saree & ivory dhoti with red angavastram, styled by Ami Patel, Anamika Khanna designs, Virosh styled too

Rashmika’s classic Telugu pelli kuthuru saree & Vijay’s ivory dhoti with red angavastram. (Photo: IG/Rashmika Mandanna)
Rashmika’s classic Telugu pelli kuthuru saree & Vijay’s ivory dhoti with red angavastram. (Photo: IG/Rashmika Mandanna)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 26, 2026 19:52:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Inside Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Wardrobe: Classic Telugu Pelli Kuthuru Bridal Look, Groom’s Ivory Dhoti, Red Angavastram- Who Styled Virosh?

Celebrity couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in an intimate Telugu wedding ceremony on February 26, 2026. Their wedding wardrobes, designed by Anamika Khanna and styled by Ami Patel, drew widespread admiration for blending tradition with contemporary elegance.

Rashmika’s Classic Telugu Pelli Kuthuru Bridal Look

Rashmika embraced the essence of a traditional Telugu pelli kuthuru, wearing a rich rust silk saree with a striking red border. The saree featured temple-house motifs and intricate hand embroidery in antique gold, reflecting sacred artistry and feminine strength rooted in tradition.

She complemented the ensemble with layered kasu malas, sculpted chokers, Lakshmi pendants, and shoulder chains inspired by temple artistry.

A sleek hairstyle with a middle parting, subtle maang tikka, and floral braid accentuated her radiant bridal look. Minimal makeup allowed the warmth of her gold jewellery to shine, creating a regal yet approachable aura.

Vijay’s Ivory Dhoti & Red Angavastram: Understated Elegance

Vijay’s wedding look focused on understated confidence rather than flamboyance. The ivory silk dhoti paired with a vermillion red angavastram drew inspiration from the Vanasingaram weave, deeply rooted in Hyderabad’s textile legacy. Forest- and temple-inspired motifs embroidered on the angavastram symbolized power, lineage, and sacred architecture.



Vintage gold details, including a temple necklace, armlets, and classic studs, completed the groom’s look without overpowering it. Vijay’s choice to go barefoot during rituals added a traditional touch, while the silk textures and subtle embroidery looked stunning in natural light.

Styling by Ami Patel & Anamika Khanna

Both Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding outfits were crafted by Anamika Khanna and impeccably styled by Ami Patel, who also styled celebrity fashion icon Virosh. Their styling highlighted regional identity, craftsmanship, and understated luxury, signaling a shift toward tradition-centered, intimate celebrity weddings.

A Wedding Rooted in Nostalgia and Intimacy

Unlike many celebrity weddings that resemble curated productions, this ceremony embraced muted florals, open courtyards, and natural light, letting silk textures and gold tones breathe. Jasmine and rose garlands softened the structured gold jewellery during rituals such as jeelakarra bellam and talambralu, creating a heartfelt, nostalgic aesthetic.

Love Letters From Rashmika & Vijay

Beyond fashion, the couple shared touching messages on social media. Vijay wrote:

“One day, I missed her… So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026.”

Rashmika responded with heartfelt words about her husband, expressing gratitude and excitement:

“I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being because you made her who she is today… I love you!”

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 7:52 PM IST
Inside Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Wardrobe: Classic Telugu Pelli Kuthuru Bridal Look, Groom’s Ivory Dhoti, Red Angavastram- Who Styled Virosh?

QUICK LINKS