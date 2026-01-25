Inside The Palash Muchhal–Smriti Mandhana Controversy: A Web of Cheating Claims, A Familiar Accuser, And A Friend’s Explosive Wedding-Day Allegation

Palash Muchhal: Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has landed in fresh controversy after a Sangli-based actor-producer, Vidnyan Mane, accused him of cheating and financial fraud in connection with an unreleased film project. Muchhal has strongly denied the allegations, calling them false and malicious, and filed a Rs 10 crore defamation case against him.

Palash took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “A legal notice of defamation of Rs 10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangali-based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character.”



Vidnyan Mane Claims Palash Muchhal Was Caught Red-Handed

A few months after reports emerged that Palash Muchhal’s wedding with Smriti Mandhana had been called off, Vidnyan Mane, who claimed he was present during the wedding functions, levelled serious allegations on Friday. Mane alleged that Palash was unfaithful to Smriti and was allegedly caught with another woman during the celebrations.

“I was at the wedding celebrations (November 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me,” Mane said, as quoted by Hindustan Times. According to Mane, he is Smriti’s childhood friend and was introduced to Palash by the Mandhana family. He has also accused Muchhal of cheating him of over Rs 40 lakh and has filed a complaint in Sangli.

Mane further claimed that he is Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend and was introduced to Palash by her family. He also accused Muchhal of cheating him of more than Rs 40 lakh and said that he has filed a formal complaint in Sangli.

What Is the Relationship Between Smriti Mandhana and Vidnyan Mane

Vidnyan Mane describes himself as a childhood friend of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and an acquaintance of her family. He was reportedly introduced to Palash Muchhal by Mandhana’s father.

Mane is an actor and producer primarily in the Marathi film industry and also a politician who contested in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Vidnyan Mane Alleges ₹40 Lakh Film Investment Scam

He alleged that during the meeting, Muchhal pitched an investment opportunity in his upcoming film, Nazariya. Mane claimed he was promised returns of ₹12 lakh on an initial investment of ₹25 lakh after the film’s release on streaming platforms, along with a role in the project. He alleged that he eventually invested a total of ₹40 lakh, but the film was never completed within the promised timeline, nor did he receive any returns or clarity on his investment.

The complainant further alleged that communication stopped after repeated follow-ups and that his phone number was eventually blocked, prompting him to approach the police. Authorities said the matter is under investigation.

Also Read: Padma Awards 2026: ‘He-Man’ Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously, Mammootty, Satish Shah, R Madhavan Receive Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri | Check Full List