Home > Entertainment > Is Prabhas' Salaar Sequel Made On Rs 400 Crore Budget Put On Hold? Makers Break Silence, Reveal Truth Amid Buzz

Is Prabhas’ Salaar Sequel Made On Rs 400 Crore Budget Put On Hold? Makers Break Silence, Reveal Truth Amid Buzz

Rumors of Salaar: Part 2 being stalled over its ₹400 crore budget have been denied by the makers. Hombale Films confirmed the sequel is in active development, with Prashanth Neel refining the script to deliver a bigger, high-quality political action spectacle.

Salaar 2 Not Shelved: Makers Dismiss ₹400 Cr Budget Halt Rumours (Pc: X)
Salaar 2 Not Shelved: Makers Dismiss ₹400 Cr Budget Halt Rumours (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 29, 2026 15:20:11 IST

Is Prabhas' Salaar Sequel Made On Rs 400 Crore Budget Put On Hold? Makers Break Silence, Reveal Truth Amid Buzz

The recent rumors about the Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam sequel have created major disturbances in the film industry. The first film proved successful, which led to rumors about director Prashanth Neel and actor Prabhas stopping production because of the new audience trends and the ₹400 crore funding requirement.

The project faced an indefinite halt because executives wanted to decrease expenses and protect themselves from the dangers of expensive movie productions. The production company quickly took action to end these stories about the fire of Khansaar, which still burns strongly.

Production Timeline

The project proceeds through active development processes that exist beyond its present state of “put on hold,” according to tradespeople. The producers confirmed that filming pauses occur because of creative development work, which leads to active project continuation.

Prashanth Neel is reportedly fine-tuning the script to ensure the high-stakes political drama of the Shouryanga clan meets the current global standards of action cinema.

The team uses the existing momentum from the first film’s ₹650 crore success to create a visual spectacle that will exceed production costs of ₹400 crore through their “quality over haste” approach.

Salaar Sequel Confirmation

The Hombale Films social media channels proved their credibility through an update that effectively silenced all their critics. The makers used a genuine moment between Prabhas and Shruti Haasan to establish their active presence after remaining silent.

The move operated as a clear indication that Shouryanga Parvam remains a top priority. The production team will start pre-production work according to their schedule, while the story will explore the broken relationship between Deva and Varadha.

Fans can rest assured that the legendary gates of Khansaar will reopen while the sequel development process has reached an unbreakable point.

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 3:20 PM IST
Is Prabhas’ Salaar Sequel Made On Rs 400 Crore Budget Put On Hold? Makers Break Silence, Reveal Truth Amid Buzz

