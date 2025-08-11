LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects

Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects

Jacqueline Fernandez turns 40, celebrating a stellar Bollywood career with blockbusters like *Kick* and *Housefull*. Worth ₹150 crore from films, brand deals, and businesses, she now gears up for *Housefull 5* and *Welcome to the Jungle*, keeping fans excited for her next big hits.

Jacqueline turns 40, shining with blockbusters, brands, and big upcoming films
Jacqueline turns 40, shining with blockbusters, brands, and big upcoming films

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 11, 2025 10:45:02 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez, the charming actress who is affectionately dubbed as the Gardener is one colourful personality with a very infectious smile and energetic presence, was born on August 11. She has established herself in a highly competitive environment of Bollywood, and since then is always in highly commercially successful movies and has also played cross-genre versatile roles.

Right after appearing in Aladin she was able to prove herself even in high octane action films and slapstick laugh and riotous comedies as well. In addition to her acting career, she is also an intelligent businesswoman and a leading celebrity endorser of many brands which have been of great contribution to her wealth status. As she celebrates her birthday, we examine some milestones in her career, and future prospects of the star.

Net Worth and Cinematic Success

The film industry has been a stepping stone of success to Jacqueline Fernandez courtesy of which she has produced a number of box-office hits. She is currently worth 150 crore estimations which is not only because of the earnings in her film but also attributed to her successful brand endorsements and her businesses as well.

Her most commercially successful movies include such blockbusters as Kick (2014), the popular franchise Houseful 2 and Judwaa 2. All these films, and others, such as Race 3 and Saaho have made her a bankable actress with a good box-office following. The fact that she has demonstrated her proficient acting talent through lead and supporting roles has helped her survive in the industry and enjoy success.

Upcoming Film Projects

Talking about the future, Jacqueline Fernandez is filled with various intriguing plans. She is now excited to take part in another comedy film, Housefull 5, that will keep the aforementioned franchise going. She is also to be co-featured in Welcome to the Jungle which is another multi-starrer comedy promising to be a riot. Such projects point at the adherence to her strengths in the comedy genre where she has always achieved success.

A combination of franchise films and new projects means that it is set to keep Jacqueline continuing her successful streak in Bollywood to make sure that her audience has something to be excited about going forward in the next few months.

Tags: Jacqueline FernandezJacqueline Fernandez birthdayJacqueline Fernandez net worth

