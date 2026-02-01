LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jailer 2 Internet Buzz: Shah Rukh Khan Joins Rajinikanth, Playing His Mysterious Confidante – Role Details Revealed!

Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, sees Shah Rukh Khan joining Rajinikanth as his trusted confidante. Launching June 12, 2026, the film promises high-octane action, emotional bonding, and the first-ever on-screen collaboration of these two superstars, thrilling fans across India.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 1, 2026 12:37:09 IST

The excitement for Jailer 2 has reached its highest level after news broke that Shah Rukh Khan will appear in the film alongside Superstar Rajinikanth.

Nelson Dilipkumar directs the movie, which serves as a sequel to the 2023 hit movie and will have its main theatrical launch on June 12, 2026.

The original film succeeded because it featured dynamic guest appearances from actors who worked in different film industries, but the film’s inclusion of “King Khan” now creates a new level of cinematic experience.

Trusted Ally Dynamics

The new information about Shah Rukh Khan’s performance reveals that he will play the role of Muthuvel Pandian’s lifelong companion, who serves as Rajinikanth’s trusted friend.

The script shows SRK’s character at an important time because he arrives during a crucial point when the story needs him most. The “confidante” character enables two legendary performers to create an emotional bond that extends beyond their action scenes to demonstrate their strong friendship and loyalty to each other.

Fans express particular excitement about the chance to witness both superstars performing together in a “powerful performance” that showcases their real-life friendship and their attractive on-screen chemistry.

Cinematic Collaboration Milestone

The collaboration brings together two major Indian film stars for their first shared performance in a contemporary action movie, which represents an important cinematic achievement.

The collaboration exists because Mithun Chakraborty revealed his intentions, but production reports indicate that SRK will start filming his scenes during a different time period, which begins later this month.

The film’s Northern market attraction receives a boost from this strategic casting while it establishes Nelson Dilipkumar’s signature “multiverse” approach to star casting. 

Also Read: Big Twist Before the Big Screen: SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ Release Date Pushed, Mahesh Babu–Priyanka Chopra Epic Awaits New Date

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 12:07 PM IST
Tags: jailer 2Nelson Dilipkumarrajinikanthshah rukh khan

QUICK LINKS