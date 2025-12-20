Kim Woo Bin, Shin Min Ah Drop First Couple Photo Before Wedding, Spark Buzz: ‘Grateful For Warm Blessings’

Today, in the South Korean entertainment industry a real-life fairy tale is being celebrated, since the long-term power couple Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah officially got married in a private ceremony in Seoul. After ten years of a relationship marked by constant loyalty and silent strength, the couple through their agency AM Entertainment released their first official wedding photo.

The breathtaking picture shows the couple in a state of pure happiness, exuding a kind of sophistication and authentic delight that only a decade of common past can bring. The couple shared a touching message, thanking everyone very much, and saying that they are “very thankful for the warm blessings” that have come from the fans all over the world as they move from being partners to being life companions.

Wedding Blessings and Global Support

The international community’s love shower has turned this personal marriage into a universal festival of everlasting love. The audience has always loved the pair not only for their movie success but for their strength especially during Kim Woo Bin’s health break years ago.

The announcement of their agency has given weight to the fact that this new beginning is erected on the “deep trust” developed through many seasons. Just by showing their first couple image, they have presented a rare and close view of their relationship, practically recognizing the countless fans who have been supporting their “happily ever after” since 2015.







Grateful Hearts and Future Horizons

The wedding ceremony was kept a secret and thus not disclosed in any way to the families, but the couple’s message of gratitude still revealed their down-to-earth character. They promised to “repay the love” not only with their performances but by engaging in the most impactful performances in the near future. This milestone proves that amid the impermanence that often characterizes the industry, a ten-year dedication can still lead to a glorious, eternal vow.

