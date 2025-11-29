LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Nandika Dwivedi Breaks Silence, Makes Big Claims On Charges Of Disrupting Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding, 'Was Receiving Constant Threats'

Nandika Dwivedi Breaks Silence, Makes Big Claims On Charges Of Disrupting Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding, 'Was Receiving Constant Threats'

Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi strongly denied rumours linking her to Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s postponed wedding. Calling the allegations “very painful,” she revealed receiving threats, made her social media private, and urged the public to stop spreading false stories.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 29, 2025 14:17:37 IST

Nandika Dwivedi Breaks Silence, Makes Big Claims On Charges Of Disrupting Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding, ‘Was Receiving Constant Threats’

The wedding of music composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana that was supposed to take place has now become a gossip mill, first with a health issue and then with rumors of infidelity.

In the middle of social media gossip, the choreographer Nandika Dwivedi, who was linked to the issue, has made a strong and clear denial, saying that the false story has very badly affected her private life. 

The rumors began to circulate on the net just after the family health issue that caused the wedding ceremony to be postponed, and one of those rumors was that Muchhal was unfaithful to a choreographer, and thus Nandika became associated with the scandal.

Nandika Dwivedi Choreographer’s Firm Denial

Nandika Dwivedi took to social media to make a very clear statement regarding the rumors by claiming that the allegations surrounding her, especially the one that suggested her involvement in the breakup of the celebrity couple, were totally wrong.

Nandika Dwivedi Breaks Silence, Makes Big Claims On Charges Of Disrupting Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding, ‘Was Receiving Constant Threats’

She described the fabrication of such a cruel narrative as “very painful” and admitted she could not understand “how fast these untrue stories grow.” This public phony act goes straight through the popular gossip on the internet and marks the accusations as unkind and groundless chatter only. Nandika reiterated her determination to make it in the world of professional choreography in Mumbai by saying she had “sacrificed a lot” for her dreams.

Nandika Dwivedi Breaks Silence, Makes Big Claims On Charges Of Disrupting Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding, ‘Was Receiving Constant Threats’

Mental Toll and Safety Concerns

A major worry and at the same time, a shocking point in Nandika’s narration was the mental as well as emotional aspect of the public inquiry, which became even harder to bear because of the direct threats.

The choreographer admitted that she could not keep it to herself any longer, saying, “I am being threatened in such a way that even my family can see them” and thus she had to make her social media account private for safety purposes.

She made a strong request that the public and media stop circulating the rumors, thus pointing out the great pressure that has been put on her and her family by the whole situation.

Nandika claimed that she is “in no way involved in any of it,” and eventually, she is placing her faith in the very fact that the “truth will find its way” to acquit her from the baseless controversy that has been getting the most attention in the news.

Also Read: Not Mary D Costa or Nandika Dwivedi: Choreographer Gulnaaz Khan Clarifies, ‘We Are Not Involved’ Amid Smriti Mandana And Palash Muchhal Wedding Row

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 2:17 PM IST
Nandika Dwivedi Breaks Silence, Makes Big Claims On Charges Of Disrupting Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding, ‘Was Receiving Constant Threats’

UP Teacher Caught On Camera Brutally Hitting Students, Internet Outraged: ‘If She Can’t Control Her Temper, She Shouldn’t Be Around Kids’

Nandika Dwivedi Breaks Silence, Makes Big Claims On Charges Of Disrupting Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding, ‘Was Receiving Constant Threats’

