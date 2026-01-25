LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news latest world news Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news latest world news Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘No Chance In Hell Paramount Would Ever Be Able To Pull This Off…’ Real Reason Why Netflix CEO Rejected Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid To Buy Warner Bros. Finally Revealed

‘No Chance In Hell Paramount Would Ever Be Able To Pull This Off…’ Real Reason Why Netflix CEO Rejected Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid To Buy Warner Bros. Finally Revealed

Netflix CEO Greg Peters slammed Paramount Skydance’s $108.4 billion bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, calling it unrealistic and debt-heavy.

Netflix CEO rejects Paramounts 108 billion offer for Warner Bros (AI-Generated Image)
Netflix CEO rejects Paramounts 108 billion offer for Warner Bros (AI-Generated Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 25, 2026 18:20:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘No Chance In Hell Paramount Would Ever Be Able To Pull This Off…’ Real Reason Why Netflix CEO Rejected Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid To Buy Warner Bros. Finally Revealed

Netflix CEO Greg Peters didn’t hold back when he shot down Paramount Skydance’s $108 billion bid to buy Warner Bros. Discovery.

You Might Be Interested In

He pointed out that Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who has agreed to put up $40.4 billion in equity, was basically the only thing keeping the offer alive, according to the Financial Times.

Netflix CEO Slams Paramount’s $108B Warner Bros Bid as ‘Crazy’

“Without Larry Ellison independently financing this thing, there’s no chance in hell Paramount would ever be able to pull this off,” Peters told FT.

You Might Be Interested In

Honestly, he didn’t have much faith in Paramount’s plan. He called the offer “pretty crazy,” especially since Paramount already carries a heavy debt load. Adding even more leverage just to fund their $30-per-share bid? It didn’t make sense to him.

There’s another twist: Not many Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders actually back Paramount’s hostile takeover attempt. Peters said the support was “very small”, a detail that speaks volumes.

Paramount Skydance’s Warner Bros Bid Falters as Netflix Gains Edge

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery’s board officially rejected Paramount Skydance’s $108.4 billion bid back in January 2026. They said the offer just didn’t measure up, especially given the risks and the lack of real value for shareholders. The board urged everyone to vote it down, insisting that their current merger agreement with Netflix made a lot more sense.

Samuel Di Piazza Jr., the board’s chair, summed it up: “The Paramount offer is still inferior to our merger agreement with Netflix across multiple key areas.”

Netflix, for its part, tweaked its offer in January, switching to an all-cash deal to keep things simple. The price stayed the same at $27.75 per Warner Bros. Discovery share, but now it’s all cash instead of a mix of cash and equity.

Peters told FT that Netflix expects to win shareholder support. He dismissed Paramount’s offer, saying it “doesn’t pass the sniff test.”

With shareholders set to vote in April 2026, Netflix is working hard to win over anyone still on the fence. Peters says their revised offer gives “greater deal certainty,” backed partly by $55 billion in debt and Netflix’s solid balance sheet.

Now, it’s just a waiting game to see which side the shareholders choose. 

MUST READ: Who Was Dilraj Singh Gill? 28-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Canada, Gang War Suspected

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 6:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: netflixparamountWarner Bros

RELATED News

‘Congratulations To Sycophants And Infiltrator Gang’: Rohini Acharya Takes A Dig At RJD As Tejashwi Yadav Named Party’s National Working President

Hotspot 2 Much Box Office Collection Day 2: Vignesh Karthick’s Social Drama Sees Massive 3x Growth, Telugu Movie Earns Rs 24 Lakh After Slow Opening

Why Did Ajith Kumar Fans Clash With Thalapathy Vijay Supporters During Mankatha Re-Release? Horrific Visuals Surface, Watch

Two Months After Calling Off Wedding, Palash Muchhal Deletes Smriti Mandhana’s Posts From His Instagram Amid Rs. 40 Lakh Fraud Allegations

How Much Was Alex Honnold Paid By Netflix To Scale Taipei 101? 40-Year-Old Climbs All 101 Floors Of 1,667-Foot Skyscraper Without Safety Gears

LATEST NEWS

Border 2 Fever on Team India? Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Singing Skills Impresses Netizens | Watch Video

Is TikTok Down In The United States? Thousands Complain Of Outage As App Fails To Load, Here’s What Really Happened

Who Was Mark Tully? Veteran Journalist And Acclaimed Chronicler Of India Passes Away At 90, Tributes Pour In For The Media Stalwart

Divide In Pakistan Over Gaza Peace Board? Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi Targets Sharif-Munir Duo Over ‘Selling Blood Of Gazans’

UK Deploys Typhoon Fighter Jets Armed With Missiles To Qatar Amid Iran Tensions, What Can These War Machines Do? Check Top Features Here

Who Is Salman Qadir? Son of Pakistan Legend Abdul Qadir Arrested For Raping House Maid

WATCH Video | Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu’s Feet After Match-winning Knock vs New Zealand In 2nd T20I

Padma Awards 2026: Kailash Chand, Anke Gowda, Dr Shyam Sundar Among 45 Padma Shri ‘Unsung Heroes’ Awardees | Check Full List

Pakistan Accused of Enacting Genocidal Policy Against Baloch, Rights Group Urges Urgent Global Intervention

After Australia’s Social Media Ban For U-16s, French President Emmanuel Macron Pushes Under-15 Ban, Says ‘We Must Protect Our Children’

‘No Chance In Hell Paramount Would Ever Be Able To Pull This Off…’ Real Reason Why Netflix CEO Rejected Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid To Buy Warner Bros. Finally Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘No Chance In Hell Paramount Would Ever Be Able To Pull This Off…’ Real Reason Why Netflix CEO Rejected Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid To Buy Warner Bros. Finally Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘No Chance In Hell Paramount Would Ever Be Able To Pull This Off…’ Real Reason Why Netflix CEO Rejected Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid To Buy Warner Bros. Finally Revealed
‘No Chance In Hell Paramount Would Ever Be Able To Pull This Off…’ Real Reason Why Netflix CEO Rejected Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid To Buy Warner Bros. Finally Revealed
‘No Chance In Hell Paramount Would Ever Be Able To Pull This Off…’ Real Reason Why Netflix CEO Rejected Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid To Buy Warner Bros. Finally Revealed
‘No Chance In Hell Paramount Would Ever Be Able To Pull This Off…’ Real Reason Why Netflix CEO Rejected Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid To Buy Warner Bros. Finally Revealed

QUICK LINKS