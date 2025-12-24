LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AST SpaceMobile DOJ asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Greta Thunberg AST SpaceMobile DOJ asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Greta Thunberg AST SpaceMobile DOJ asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Greta Thunberg AST SpaceMobile DOJ asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Greta Thunberg
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AST SpaceMobile DOJ asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Greta Thunberg AST SpaceMobile DOJ asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Greta Thunberg AST SpaceMobile DOJ asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Greta Thunberg AST SpaceMobile DOJ asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Greta Thunberg
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Homebound’ Faces Legal Storm, Author Puja Changoiwala Alleges Copyright Infringement

Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Homebound’ Faces Legal Storm, Author Puja Changoiwala Alleges Copyright Infringement

Oscar-shortlisted film Homebound has landed in legal trouble after author Puja Changoiwala alleged copyright infringement, claiming the film copies her novel’s narrative, characters and dialogues—casting a shadow over its 2026 Oscars campaign.

Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Homebound’ Faces Copyright Row Ahead of 2026 Academy Awards (Pc: X)
Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Homebound’ Faces Copyright Row Ahead of 2026 Academy Awards (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 24, 2025 08:37:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Homebound’ Faces Legal Storm, Author Puja Changoiwala Alleges Copyright Infringement

The cinematic world was filled with pride and excitement when the hauntingly beautiful film ‘Homebound’ got shortlisted for the Oscars 2026. But the celebration was spoiled by the onset of a fierce legal battle.

You Might Be Interested In

The well-known investigative journalist and author Puja Changoiwala has taken the movie to court, claiming that the narration, character development, and even some dialogues of the film are copied from her critically acclaimed novel of the same title. 

While the producers of the film argue that it is a new creative work based on the extremely sad reality of the 2020 migrant exodus, the lawsuit’s filing at this point puts the film’s winning of an Academy Award in a very tight spot.

You Might Be Interested In

Homebound Literary Plagiarism

The dispute’s core revolves around the remarkable similarities between Changoiwala’s written account and the movie’s script. The legal documents indicate that the film not only literally depicts the pandemic-induced migration but also very closely reenacts the author’s book in terms of unique viewpoints and emotional moments.

The lawyer team representing Changoiwala claims that the character of the movie has been constructed in such a detailed manner that it is impossible to say it is mere “coincidence.”

In the sphere of intellectual property, the variance between historical influence and theft of creativity is slight, and the court will now have the task of deciding whether the filmmakers did indeed skip the necessary step of obtaining the official adaptation rights for the literary work.

Copyright Infringement

As the hearing gets closer, the statutory repercussions for the production house are really bad. A copyright infringement ruling could not only bring massive financial compensation but also lead to a global ban on the movie being shown or sold.

This legal issue is very troublesome in terms of the Oscar campaign when “originality” is one of the main factors for choosing the winners. Experts from the film industry have pointed out that if the court concludes that the script was not a new movie but a work taken without permission, the Academy could completely rule out the submission. The producers now have to offer “paper trails” of their script’s development that are older than their access to the author’s published materials as proof.

Also Read: Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Film Crashes Monday Yet Beats Avatar: Fire and Ash, Shatters Records Nationwide Buzz

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 8:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-6

RELATED News

Who Is Eshaan Roshan? Hrithik Roshan Spotted Dancing As A Baraati As Uncle Rajesh Roshan’s Son Gets Married To His Longtime Girlfriend Aishwarya Singh

Did Aahana Kumra Make Relationship With Danish Pandor Insta-Official on His Birthday?

Has Ranveer Singh Walked Out Of Don 3 Post Dhurandhar’s Massive Success? Actor Has Now Given Dates To This Movie Instead Of Farhan Akhtar’s Directorial

‘Vecna, Teri Fielding Set Hai’: Rohit Sharma Becomes Coach In Hilarious Stranger Things Netflix Promo Video, Is He Eyeing Bollywood? | Watch

‘Wear Only Dhotis, Follow Indian Culture’: Chinmayi Sripada Slams Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Women’s Dressing Remarks Row Fury

LATEST NEWS

Tata Avinya EV To Launch In 2026; What We Know So Far

Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Homebound’ Faces Legal Storm, Author Puja Changoiwala Alleges Copyright Infringement

Big Shocker, New Epstein Files Release Alleges Donald Trump Raped Woman With Jeffrey Epstein, DOJ Responds

Plane Crash or Targeted Kill? Libya Army Chief Dies Days After Asim Munir Meeting, Social Media Draws Parallels With Iran Commander’s Death

APAAR ID Explained: What It Is, Why Students Need It, And Key Benefits; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Assam’s Karbi Anglong in Turmoil: Deadly Land Eviction Protests Trigger Section 144 and Security Clampdown

Why Are Gold Prices Soaring Every Day? Top Reasons Behind The Precious Metal Rally

Less Luck, More Logic: H-1B Visa Programme Overhauled With Shift From Lottery To Skill-Based Selection

Missed Something In Your ITR? Check The NUDGE Campaign; Smart Way To Correct It, Avoid Penalties, And Make Voluntary Corrections Simple

India Women Take 2-0 Series Lead With Dominant Win Over Sri Lanka In 2nd T20I At Visakhapatnam

Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Homebound’ Faces Legal Storm, Author Puja Changoiwala Alleges Copyright Infringement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Homebound’ Faces Legal Storm, Author Puja Changoiwala Alleges Copyright Infringement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Homebound’ Faces Legal Storm, Author Puja Changoiwala Alleges Copyright Infringement
Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Homebound’ Faces Legal Storm, Author Puja Changoiwala Alleges Copyright Infringement
Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Homebound’ Faces Legal Storm, Author Puja Changoiwala Alleges Copyright Infringement
Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Homebound’ Faces Legal Storm, Author Puja Changoiwala Alleges Copyright Infringement

QUICK LINKS