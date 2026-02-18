LIVE TV
Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Scriptwriter On Ventilator After Suffering Brain Haemorrhage, Salman Khan Present At Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

The screenwriter Salim Khan is in stable condition following a brain hemorrhage and under 24-hour medical monitoring. His blood pressure is being stabilized, and early surgical responses are positive. Family, including three sons and Javed Akhtar, remain at his side as doctors maintain an optimistic outlook.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 18, 2026 13:53:40 IST

Salim Khan, who served as the legendary patriarch of the Khan family and worked as a veteran screenwriter, experienced a medical emergency that required his immediate transport to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 17 2026.

The 90-year-old icon experienced extreme dizziness because of his blood pressure increase, which resulted in a small brain hemorrhage.

Medical professionals moved him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to treat his internal bleeding, which occurred on the right side of his brain. The medical team has stabilized his vital signs after they performed a corrective procedure, although his condition remains critical.

Salim Khan Medical Intervention and Surgical Recovery

The veteran writer Salim Khan experienced a health crisis when his hypertension reached dangerous levels, which resulted in a blood vessel burst that created a clot in his body. 

A medical team, which included neurosurgeons and cardiologists, conducted emergency surgery to reduce the pressure that built up inside the cranial cavity. Salim Khan required ventilator support after the operation to help him breathe and maintain his oxygen levels during the recovery period.

The medical team established that the ventilator requirement for his age group represents a standard post-surgery safety procedure, which enables his body to recover without experiencing any physical stress.

Salim Khan Clinical Observation and Stabilized Condition

The most recent hospital reports show that the screenwriter has reached a stable condition, which requires close monitoring from medical staff.

The medical team operates a 24-hour surveillance system to watch his brain activity while they work to stabilize his blood pressure. The facility has been occupied by his family members, who include his three sons and his creative partner, Javed Akhtar.

The medical team maintains a positive outlook about his brain hemorrhage recovery because they observe his first surgical response as a good sign of progress.

Also Read: Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 1:18 PM IST
India Emerges as a Global AI Powerhouse, Driving $1B Revolution Through IndiaAI Mission and NVIDIA

QUICK LINKS