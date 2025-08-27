LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Singer Fazilpuria Survives Second Shocking Assassination Attempt In Gurugram; Police Nab Five Suspects

Singer Fazilpuria Survives Second Shocking Assassination Attempt In Gurugram; Police Nab Five Suspects

Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria narrowly survived another assassination attempt in Gurugram. Police arrested five sharpshooters linked to foreign-based gangsters during a dramatic midnight encounter, foiling the murder plot and exposing deep ties to organized crime

Fazilpuria survives second assassination attempt; five sharpshooters arrested (Pc: Instagram)
Fazilpuria survives second assassination attempt; five sharpshooters arrested (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 27, 2025 18:10:14 IST

Famous Haryanvi singer, Rahul Yadav, known as Fazilpuria, has been the target of another assassination attempt, however, a timely action by the police in Gurugram has averted the imminent danger. A group of five sharpshooters was arrested by a joint team of the Gurugram Special Task Force (STF) and Crime Branch in a dramatic encounter that took place in the dead of the night.

They had been accused of having plans to kill the singer and the suspects were reported to have been working under the orders of the gangsters on foreign soil. This is not the first time that Fazilpuria has been subject to a life -threatening incident in recent months raising deep rooted concerns as to the safety of those in the limelight in the region.  The arrests of the accused may have deeper motivations for the attacks because they are also connected to the recent murder of Rohit Shokeen, the financier of Fazilpuria.

Foiled Plot 

The police attributed a crucial tip off that placed a group of suspicious individuals into an unmarked vehicle near the Wazirpur region on Pataudi Road. The Crime Branch instantly laid a trap. The police group tried to stop the vehicle and as a result of it, occupants of the vehicle responded by firing their guns, and the subsequent gunfight was both quick and heavy. During the encounter, four of the five sharpshooters were shot in the legs, whereas the other one was cornered immediately. 

They were Vinod Pehalwan, Ashish, also known as Ashu, Gautam, also known as Gogi, Shubham, also known as Kala, and Padam, also known as Raja. The injured were quickly rushed to governmental hospital to be tended. The swift thinking and courage of the police unit probably saved the life of the singer and fronted a group of contract killers who acted on the behalf of international gangs.

Fazilpuria Gangster Connection 

The people who were detained are the property of Rohit Sirdhania and Deepak Nandal, two foreign-based gangsters, according to the preliminary investigations. According to sources, the suspects had been issuing threats to Fazilpuria and on other people online and had even boasted of killing his associate, Rohit Shokeen, earlier this month. The extortion and revenge plot is said to be larger and the gangsters threatened to extort King for taking 5 crores.

Fazilpuria has always refused to have any financial relations with them, remarking that he has made his career investments and that music labels handle business. This sequence of events demonstrates that organized crime is becoming increasingly a threat to artists and other people in position to generate funds and become more powerful by provoking the fear of the former. The Singer is now provided with greater security by the Gurugram Police, and the department continues to disrupt the whole network surrounding these violent actions.

Also Read: Who Is Deepak Nandal? Gangster Who Tried To Kill Rapper Fazilpuria Once Used To Be His Manager, Then What Went Wrong?

Tags: FazilpuriaFazilpuria assassination attemptRahul Yadav singer attack

RELATED News

Why Is Guru Randhawa Being Summoned By The Supreme Court? Singer Will Appear In Court On THIS Date
Meet The Trailblazing Indian Actor Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore And Made Guinness History
Travis Kelce’s Father Spills The Beans On Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Engagement!
Sooraj Barjatya Plans Fresh Collaboration With Salman Khan, Promises Relevant Story For His Age
Guru Randhawa Limits Instagram Comments Amid Backlash Over Controversial ‘Azul’ Video Depicting Schoolgirls

LATEST NEWS

What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
MoRTH Issues Strict Directive On Toll Plaza Placement Across National Highways
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch
Last Chance Today: Could Anlon Healthcare IPO Be The Sleeper Hit Of 2025, Are You In Or Will Regret It?
Singer Fazilpuria Survives Second Shocking Assassination Attempt In Gurugram; Police Nab Five Suspects

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Singer Fazilpuria Survives Second Shocking Assassination Attempt In Gurugram; Police Nab Five Suspects

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Singer Fazilpuria Survives Second Shocking Assassination Attempt In Gurugram; Police Nab Five Suspects
Singer Fazilpuria Survives Second Shocking Assassination Attempt In Gurugram; Police Nab Five Suspects
Singer Fazilpuria Survives Second Shocking Assassination Attempt In Gurugram; Police Nab Five Suspects
Singer Fazilpuria Survives Second Shocking Assassination Attempt In Gurugram; Police Nab Five Suspects

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?