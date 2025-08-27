Singer Fazilpuria Survives Second Shocking Assassination Attempt In Gurugram; Police Nab Five Suspects

Famous Haryanvi singer, Rahul Yadav, known as Fazilpuria, has been the target of another assassination attempt, however, a timely action by the police in Gurugram has averted the imminent danger. A group of five sharpshooters was arrested by a joint team of the Gurugram Special Task Force (STF) and Crime Branch in a dramatic encounter that took place in the dead of the night.

They had been accused of having plans to kill the singer and the suspects were reported to have been working under the orders of the gangsters on foreign soil. This is not the first time that Fazilpuria has been subject to a life -threatening incident in recent months raising deep rooted concerns as to the safety of those in the limelight in the region. The arrests of the accused may have deeper motivations for the attacks because they are also connected to the recent murder of Rohit Shokeen, the financier of Fazilpuria.

Foiled Plot

The police attributed a crucial tip off that placed a group of suspicious individuals into an unmarked vehicle near the Wazirpur region on Pataudi Road. The Crime Branch instantly laid a trap. The police group tried to stop the vehicle and as a result of it, occupants of the vehicle responded by firing their guns, and the subsequent gunfight was both quick and heavy. During the encounter, four of the five sharpshooters were shot in the legs, whereas the other one was cornered immediately.

They were Vinod Pehalwan, Ashish, also known as Ashu, Gautam, also known as Gogi, Shubham, also known as Kala, and Padam, also known as Raja. The injured were quickly rushed to governmental hospital to be tended. The swift thinking and courage of the police unit probably saved the life of the singer and fronted a group of contract killers who acted on the behalf of international gangs.

Fazilpuria Gangster Connection

The people who were detained are the property of Rohit Sirdhania and Deepak Nandal, two foreign-based gangsters, according to the preliminary investigations. According to sources, the suspects had been issuing threats to Fazilpuria and on other people online and had even boasted of killing his associate, Rohit Shokeen, earlier this month. The extortion and revenge plot is said to be larger and the gangsters threatened to extort King for taking 5 crores.

Fazilpuria has always refused to have any financial relations with them, remarking that he has made his career investments and that music labels handle business. This sequence of events demonstrates that organized crime is becoming increasingly a threat to artists and other people in position to generate funds and become more powerful by provoking the fear of the former. The Singer is now provided with greater security by the Gurugram Police, and the department continues to disrupt the whole network surrounding these violent actions.

Also Read: Who Is Deepak Nandal? Gangster Who Tried To Kill Rapper Fazilpuria Once Used To Be His Manager, Then What Went Wrong?