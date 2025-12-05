Stephen Tamil Movie 2025: Check Out Release Date, OTT, Cast And Crew, Storyline, Reviews

Stephen Movie 2025: Stephen, a Tamil crime thriller directed by Mithun Balaji, stars Gomathi Shankar and Smruthi Venkat in lead roles. The film features music by Raghav Rayan and is produced by Jayakumar and Mohan under the JM Production House banner. Skipping a theatrical release, Stephen is set for a direct OTT premiere on Netflix today on December 5.

The film will also be available with English subtitles, ensuring wider accessibility for audiences beyond Tamil-speaking viewers.

Cast & Crew

Produced by Jayakumar and Mohan under JM Production House, the film features:

-Gomathi Shankar as Stephen Jebaraj

-Smruthi Venkat in a pivotal role

-Michael Thangadurai in a key supporting performance

The music is composed by Raghav Rayan, adding to the film’s tense and eerie atmosphere.

Storyline

Stephen follows the chilling tale of a psychiatrist assigned to evaluate a man who claims to be a serial killer. As she delves deeper into his mind, she uncovers a far more twisted game- one that blurs the line between truth and illusion. What begins as a routine assessment soon spirals into a psychological maze of guilt, manipulation and dark secrets.

Where To Watch

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 5, 2025

Extras: Trailer, posters and stills are available on the film’s Netflix page.

Reviews & Early Reception

Early reactions have praised Gomathi Shankar’s gripping performance, especially his unsettling portrayal of the titular character. The film has also been noted for its clever, inventive climax that stays with viewers long after the credits roll.

Critics describe the movie as “chilling, uneven, yet intriguing” a compelling watch for fans of psychological thrillers.

