LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > SWA Awards 2025: Full List Of Winners! Amar Singh Chamkila Shines, Kunal Khemu’s First Triumph

SWA Awards 2025: Full List Of Winners! Amar Singh Chamkila Shines, Kunal Khemu’s First Triumph

The 2025 SWA Awards were a total slay! Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila took home three awards, while Freedom at Midnight ruled the web categories. Kunal Kemmu's dialogue win for Madgaon Express was the talk of the town his first ever writing award! Check out the full list of winners now!

SWA Awards 2025: Kunal Kemmu’s First Award For Writing
SWA Awards 2025: Kunal Kemmu’s First Award For Writing

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 10, 2025 11:24:00 IST

The 6th Screenwriters Association SWA Awards 2025, presented on August 9, 2025, in Mumbai, honoured exceptional writing in film, television, and OTT platforms. Amar Singh Chamkila and Freedom at Midnight were the big shots of the night, while Kunal Kemmu bagged his first writing award. This was an event full of pure talent and creativity, below is the complete list of winners across 15 categories.

SWA Awards 2025: List of Winners

Film Category

  • Best Debut: Shuchi Talati (Girls Will Be Girls), Biplab Goswami and Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies), and Bodhayan Roychaudhury (Sector 36) 
  • Best Story: Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila
  • Best Screenplay: Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila
  • Best Dialogue: Kunal Kemmu for Madgaon Express,
  • Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil for Baaja (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Web Drama Category

  • Best Story: Abhinandan Gupta for Freedom at Midnight
  • Best Screenplay: Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, and Revanta Sarabhai for Freedom at Midnight
  • Best Dialogue: Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Srivastava for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Web Comedy/Musical/Romance Category

  • Best Story: Atmika Didwania, Karan Singh Tyagi, Anand Tiwari, Sejal Pachisia, and Digant Patil for Bandish Bandits Season 2.
  • Best Screenplay: Khyati Anand-Puthran for Raat Jawan Hai
  • Best Dialogue: Khyati Anand-Puthran for Raat Jawan Hai

Television Category

  • Best Story: Amitabh Singh Ramkshatra for Jubilee Talkies
  • Best Screenplay: Leena Gangopadhyay for Iss Ishq Ka… Rabb Rakha
  • Best Dialoguex: Divy Nidhi Sharma and Aparajita Sharma for Anupamaa
  • Best Lyrics : JUNO for Feeling Nayi Hai (Gullak Season 4)

Know About SWA Awards

The Screenwriters Association Awards celebrates the best writings in Indian cinema, television, and OTT platforms, given every year by the Screenwriters Association of India. The 6th installment of the event was held on August 9, 2025, in Mumbai this year to honour writers.

Established and emerging talent can be seen among the winners, with 2025 having Amar Singh Chamkila and Freedom at Midnight stealing the spotlight. The SWA awards are judged by 15 screenwriters and they are basically highlights of storytelling, where recognition is given to writers in films, web series, and TV in Indian entertainment for excellence in creativity

Also Read: Did Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan’s Airport Family Moment Just Silence All Divorce Gossip? 

Tags: Bollywoodimtiaz alikunal kemmuottSWA awardsTV

RELATED News

The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Never Walked Out Of Bobby Deol’s Barsaat But Was Fired: ‘I Immediately Went And….’
Chiranjeevi Slams ‘False’ and ‘Baseless’ Claims Amid Tollywood Strike Chaos, ‘I Have Not Met Anyone’

LATEST NEWS

Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
SWA Awards 2025: Full List Of Winners! Amar Singh Chamkila Shines, Kunal Khemu’s First Triumph

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SWA Awards 2025: Full List Of Winners! Amar Singh Chamkila Shines, Kunal Khemu’s First Triumph

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SWA Awards 2025: Full List Of Winners! Amar Singh Chamkila Shines, Kunal Khemu’s First Triumph
SWA Awards 2025: Full List Of Winners! Amar Singh Chamkila Shines, Kunal Khemu’s First Triumph
SWA Awards 2025: Full List Of Winners! Amar Singh Chamkila Shines, Kunal Khemu’s First Triumph
SWA Awards 2025: Full List Of Winners! Amar Singh Chamkila Shines, Kunal Khemu’s First Triumph

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?