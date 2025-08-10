SWA Awards 2025: Full List Of Winners! Amar Singh Chamkila Shines, Kunal Khemu’s First Triumph

The 6th Screenwriters Association SWA Awards 2025, presented on August 9, 2025, in Mumbai, honoured exceptional writing in film, television, and OTT platforms. Amar Singh Chamkila and Freedom at Midnight were the big shots of the night, while Kunal Kemmu bagged his first writing award. This was an event full of pure talent and creativity, below is the complete list of winners across 15 categories.

SWA Awards 2025: List of Winners

Film Category

Best Debut : Shuchi Talati (Girls Will Be Girls), Biplab Goswami and Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies), and Bodhayan Roychaudhury (Sector 36)

: Shuchi Talati (Girls Will Be Girls), Biplab Goswami and Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies), and Bodhayan Roychaudhury (Sector 36) Best Story : Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

: Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila Best Screenplay : Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

: Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila Best Dialogue : Kunal Kemmu for Madgaon Express,

: Kunal Kemmu for Madgaon Express, Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil for Baaja (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Web Drama Category

Best Story : Abhinandan Gupta for Freedom at Midnight

: Abhinandan Gupta for Freedom at Midnight Best Screenplay : Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, and Revanta Sarabhai for Freedom at Midnight

: Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, and Revanta Sarabhai for Freedom at Midnight Best Dialogue: Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Srivastava for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Web Comedy/Musical/Romance Category

Best Story : Atmika Didwania, Karan Singh Tyagi, Anand Tiwari, Sejal Pachisia, and Digant Patil for Bandish Bandits Season 2.

: Atmika Didwania, Karan Singh Tyagi, Anand Tiwari, Sejal Pachisia, and Digant Patil for Bandish Bandits Season 2. Best Screenplay : Khyati Anand-Puthran for Raat Jawan Hai

: Khyati Anand-Puthran for Raat Jawan Hai Best Dialogue: Khyati Anand-Puthran for Raat Jawan Hai

Television Category

Best Story : Amitabh Singh Ramkshatra for Jubilee Talkies

: Amitabh Singh Ramkshatra for Jubilee Talkies Best Screenplay : Leena Gangopadhyay for Iss Ishq Ka… Rabb Rakha

: Leena Gangopadhyay for Iss Ishq Ka… Rabb Rakha Best Dialoguex : Divy Nidhi Sharma and Aparajita Sharma for Anupamaa

: Divy Nidhi Sharma and Aparajita Sharma for Anupamaa Best Lyrics : JUNO for Feeling Nayi Hai (Gullak Season 4)

Know About SWA Awards

The Screenwriters Association Awards celebrates the best writings in Indian cinema, television, and OTT platforms, given every year by the Screenwriters Association of India. The 6th installment of the event was held on August 9, 2025, in Mumbai this year to honour writers.

Established and emerging talent can be seen among the winners, with 2025 having Amar Singh Chamkila and Freedom at Midnight stealing the spotlight. The SWA awards are judged by 15 screenwriters and they are basically highlights of storytelling, where recognition is given to writers in films, web series, and TV in Indian entertainment for excellence in creativity

