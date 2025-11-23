LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Ultimate List of the 10 Strongest Anime Characters (2025 Edition)

Discover the 10 strongest anime characters of 2025, including Goku, Saitama, Gojo, Naruto, and more. A simple and updated breakdown of the most powerful heroes and villains in anime history.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 23, 2025 15:27:12 IST

Anime features many heroes and villains, as well as god-like beings, that have the ability to destroy planets, alter reality, or defeat entire armies with just one action. In this 2025 ranked listing, we have featured 10 of the most powerful anime characters that have ever existed, using strict standards based on raw power, skills, performances, and overall impact.

1. Goku (Dragon Ball Super)

Goku is still top billing because of his Ultra Instinct form, incredible fighting level of skill, and because he has no limit to his potential. He has plowed through gods without effort, and he continues to break the ceiling of strength. No other character in anime is more powerful than Goku.

2. Saitama (One Punch Man)

Seriously, Saitama can defeat any opponent with one punch, and I mean that literally. We really don’t know how strong he is, and he has never been defeated; there are very few characters in all of anime who rival the strength of Saitama.

3. Zeno (Dragon Ball Super)

Zeno is the Omni-King; he can erase all of existence at any level simply by using his finger to snap. Even the gods fear Zeno. To demonstrate the sheer level of destruction that Zeno causes, there is no one higher on the cosmic food chain.

4. Naruto Uzumaki (Boruto Era)

Naruto is stronger than ever as the Seventh Hokage, with simply way too much chakra, sage mode, and the chakra of Kurama. Even with Boruto’s obtuse characterization of Naruto losing significant amounts of power, any accomplishment from his past would still be relevant today.

5. Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach: TYBW Arc)

Ichigo’s full hybrid abilities of Shinigami, Quincy, and Hollow powers is as powerful as one could get in Bleach’s final arc. He has the strength and speed of a god.

6. Gojo Satoru (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Gojo is nearly impossible to touch or hurt with Limitless and Six Eyes. He is currently so far ahead (and amazing) with Infinity and Domain Expansion that he exists at a level above basically all sorcerers and curses. 

7. Madara Uchiha (Naruto Shippuden)

Madara was a beast before becoming the Jinchuriki of the Ten Tails. He has powers of the Rinnegan, Susanoo, and battlefield strategies that are all ridiculous, he may be one of the most terrifying villains.

8. Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

Anos is a reincarnated demon king, capable of resurrection, rewriting magic rules, and kill an enemy with the time of a heartbeat. Anos’s magic is on another level than most anime characters.

9. Alucard (Hellsing Ultimate)

Alucard is basically immortal due to his multiple souls, regeneration powers, and dark magic. Even when he is defeated he can bring himself back to life indefinitely, making Alucard impossible to kill.

10. Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime) 

Rimuru becomes an actual demon lord, evolving and capable of reality-bending, shapeshifting, and multiple skill absorption powers. There is no limit to how powerful Rimuru can become thus earning a spot in the top 10.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 3:27 PM IST
