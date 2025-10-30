LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Viral Video: Gujrati Stars Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh Promote Movie With Risky Bike Stunts On Busy Road, Police Launches Investigation

Viral Video: Gujrati Stars Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh Promote Movie With Risky Bike Stunts On Busy Road, Police Launches Investigation

Gujarati movie Misri stars Tiku Talsania and Mansi Parekh faced backlash after a viral video showed them performing risky road stunts during a film promotion in Ahmedabad. Police have filed a case following public outrage over the actors violating traffic rules without helmets.

Viral video shows Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh, others performing stunts on Ahmedabad roads (PHOTO: X)
Viral video shows Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh, others performing stunts on Ahmedabad roads (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 30, 2025 20:19:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Gujrati Stars Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh Promote Movie With Risky Bike Stunts On Busy Road, Police Launches Investigation

Even as common people are regularly fined due to traffic offense, the stars of the coming Gujarati movie Misri were found doing stunts on the roads in the city during one of their promotional rallies on Wednesday, October 29. 

The cause of this incident spread through viral videos on social media, which led to a lot of criticism. After the commotion, Ahmedabad Police filed a case and started legal procedures against the people involved.

Ahmedabad Police File Case Against Misri Team

Tiku Talsania, who was already a veteran actor, was caught riding a bike on the street roads with the rest of the film crew members who were either helmet-free or were standing on the moving two-wheelers. 

The viral video also saw Mansi Parekh, a National Award-winning actress, riding pillion on one such bike and could be seen in the viral video striking the famous Titanic position maneuvering in between a speed breaker and escaping an accident by the slenderest margin.

Gujrati Stars Slammed for Risky Road Stunts During Misri Promotion

The promotional videos that socialized quickly on the internet received harsh criticism from the residents who insisted on serious measures.

Others condemned the actors of being bad role models and insisted that there be no special consideration to a celebrity when it comes to breaking of traffic rules.

In the meantime, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N. N. Chaudhari informed the media that he did not know whether they had given the go ahead to the rally. It can be on the helmetless riding or even doing stunts, anybody who violates the rules will be subject to action, he said.

A Division Traffic Police Station has filed a case under Section 281 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 177 and 184 of Motor Vehicles Act because of recklessly and carelessly executing stunts on the highways of the country in a manner that caught people in the midst of its activities.

The FIR states that a Jeep (GJ-24-AA-1275) and a motorcycle (GJ-01-A-1121) and a number of unidentified drivers of the 2- and 4-wheeler were engaged in the performance of reckless stunts with high speeds, which put their lives and those of others in danger.

The identified vehicle owners have been taken to the court of law, and an investigation is being conducted to trace the rest of the participants who were observed in the viral footage.

According to the police, Tiku Talsania, Prem Gadhvi and Jesal Jadeja who acted will be taken to task under Motor Vehicles Act. The producer of the movie, Sanjay Soni has already made a statement. Nonetheless, Mansi Parekh has not been arrested yet because she was only perceived as a pillion rider.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 8:19 PM IST
Viral Video: Gujrati Stars Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh Promote Movie With Risky Bike Stunts On Busy Road, Police Launches Investigation

Viral Video: Gujrati Stars Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh Promote Movie With Risky Bike Stunts On Busy Road, Police Launches Investigation
Viral Video: Gujrati Stars Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh Promote Movie With Risky Bike Stunts On Busy Road, Police Launches Investigation
Viral Video: Gujrati Stars Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh Promote Movie With Risky Bike Stunts On Busy Road, Police Launches Investigation
Viral Video: Gujrati Stars Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh Promote Movie With Risky Bike Stunts On Busy Road, Police Launches Investigation

