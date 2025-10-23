LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 11:48:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale

By Harshita Mary Varghese and Jaspreet Singh (Reuters) -Warner Bros Discovery is considering an outright sale following unsolicited interest, the company said Tuesday, in what would be the latest shakeup across legacy media. Shares of the company rose 10% in morning trading. Comcast is likely to examine the media firm's assets, a source told Reuters on Tuesday. Netflix is also among the interested parties, CNBC reported, following earlier reports that Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison was also in talks to acquire the whole company. Warner Bros Discovery – home to CNN, HBO Max and the "Harry Potter" franchise – announced plans in June to split into studio-centric and cable-focused units by next year to separate its growing streaming business from its lagging cable network unit. The board will consider a range of options including its planned separation, a deal for the entire company, or separate transactions for its Warner Bros or Discovery Global businesses, the company said on Tuesday. It is also considering an alternative separation structure that would enable a merger of Warner Bros and a spin-off of Discovery Global. SALE COULD RESHAPE MEDIA LANDSCAPE A sale or a split would be one of the most consequential reshaping moments in the media industry, potentially prompting other legacy media houses to revisit their own structures. Streaming has fundamentally reshaped the media industry, leaving traditional broadcasters with mounting debt, higher content budgets and fragmented viewership. Any deal for Warner Bros Discovery would give the buyer control of a major studio and a leading streaming service, but also saddle it with the company's roughly $35 billion debt. Shares of WBD, which has a market valuation of $45.36 billion, have surged more than 46% since early September, when reports of Paramount's interest in the company surfaced. "Paramount is the most likely to purchase the company. For Netflix, a purchase would make more sense following the planned split because the studio would be very valuable to Netflix but the TV networks not as much," said Emarketer senior analyst Ross Benes. The company already rejected an initial bid from Paramount because the offer of around $20 per share was too low, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.  Paramount declined to comment, while Netflix did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the CNBC report. Comcast is in the process of spinning off its NBCUniversal cable channels, including USA Network and CNBC, into a new company called Versant later this year. "Potential WBD suitors, including Paramount, Comcast, Netflix, Amazon and Apple, could see value in moving sooner rather than later to acquire the entirety of WBD versus waiting to purchase just the streaming and studios assets," said Seth Shafer, principal analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan. ELLISON FAMILY'S AMBITIONS Skydance's advances soon after snapping up Paramount speak to the Ellison family's voracious appetite to dominate the global media landscape amid a favorable regulatory regime in the United States.  Analysts believe David Ellison's deep pockets – backed by his father, Oracle co-founder and the world's second-richest person Larry Ellison – give him the firepower to take the risk. The elder Ellison's close ties with U.S. President Donald Trump may also smooth regulatory hurdles and avoid the scrutiny that would usually come with such a merger, analysts say. (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese and Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 11:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

From screen to shelf: Netflix taps Mattel, Hasbro for 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys

From screen to shelf: Netflix taps Mattel, Hasbro for 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys

Thamma Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna Film Races Past Rs 50 Crore, Surpasses Roohi And Dhadak 2 Lifetime

Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment

HBO Max hikes prices in US for second time in less than 18 months

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Hunting Says 2025 EBITDA Expected At Lower End Of $135-$145 Million Range

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale

Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 23: Check 18, 22. 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships

ANALYSIS-Hopes for Xi-Trump summit dampened by tough Beijing moves, rising tension

Rohit Sharma Makes Another Record, Becomes 1st Indian Vs Australia To Reach…

Roche raises guidance even after weak dollar weighs on sales

Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Retire After Australia Series? Virat Kohli’s Second Duck In India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale
Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale
Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale
Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale
QUICK LINKS