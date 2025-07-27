Was Sumeera Rajput Poisoned Over a Forced Marriage? Pakistani TikTok Creator Found Dead At Home In Sindh Province

Pakistani TikTok creator Sumeera Rajput is dead—yeah, that’s as grim as it sounds. She was found at her place in Sindh, and the details are sketchy but brutal: people say she was poisoned, maybe because she was being pushed into a forced marriage.

Was Sumeera Rajput Poisoned?

Her 15-year-old daughter, who’s also pretty active on TikTok, came out and said, “They gave her poisonous tablets.” No sugarcoating. This all went down in Ghotki, and honestly, it’s got everyone online and offline fired up about violence against women and the ugly reality of forced marriages in Pakistan.

So far, cops have grabbed two guys—Babu Rajput and Muhammad Imran. The police chief in Ghotki, Anwar Shaikh, backed up the daughter’s story, but weirdly, nobody has filed a proper police report yet. Classic. They’re poking around, trying to figure out if someone actually murdered her.

What does the post-mortem reveal?

Post-mortem? Yes, that happened, and the results are exactly what everyone expected: poisoning. That’s straight from Ghotki’s Senior Superintendent of Police, Muhammad Anwar Khetran.

But here’s the thing—no one really knows why she was killed. The police are still shrugging their shoulders, digging for the motive.

Sumeera had a real following—58,000 fans and over a million likes on TikTok. She wasn’t just some random user. And it’s not like this is an isolated tragedy.

Just last month, another young TikToker, Sana Yousaf, only 17, was shot dead in Islamabad. The guy accused of killing her was arrested, but honestly, that doesn’t make it any less terrifying for women who dare to have a public life in Pakistan.