LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Home > Entertainment > Watch: ‘India Got Latent’ Controversy: Samay Raina Appears In Supreme Court For Alleged Disability Jokes

Watch: ‘India Got Latent’ Controversy: Samay Raina Appears In Supreme Court For Alleged Disability Jokes

Comedian Samay Raina appeared before the Supreme Court on July 15, 2025, addressing allegations of mocking disabilities on his show India’s Got Latent. The Cure SMA Foundation’s petition prompted the court to summon Raina and others, demanding replies within two weeks.

Comedian Samay Raina appears at the Supreme Court
Comedian Samay Raina appears at the Supreme Court

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 15:28:51 IST

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, host of India’s Got Latent on YouTube, was before the Supreme Court today on allegations of using abusive language against individuals with disabilities. The case was brought through a petition by the NGO Cure SMA Foundation of India and has raised much controversy about the freedom of comedy and control of content on the internet.

Supreme Court Summons and NGO Petition

The Supreme Court, led by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, called in Raina and a few other comedians such as Vipun Goyal, Sonali Thakkar, Balraj Ghai and Nishant Tanwar after receiving a public interest litigation (PIL) plea filed by Cure SMA Foundation.

The NGO had accused comedians of making fun of a blind baby with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) in India’s Got Latent. The court has asked Raina and others to respond within two weeks, highlighting the gravity of the charge.

The court has further asked to make an in-person appearance in the next hearing without failure, or it will be “viewed seriously.”

What Was The Background Of The Controversy?

The controversy began early this year following complaints after India’s Got Latent was condemned for comments made during an episode, including those directed at parents and a disabled individual.

Outrage from the public forced Raina to take down all the videos temporarily from his YouTube channel. He re-uploaded a couple of episodes in June 2025, which garnered millions of views, but the court case has kept the matter in the limelight.

Ongoing Debate and Public Reaction

The case has again raised the question of freedom of speech and creative accountability. While Raina’s classmates cite that humour is argumentative, some critics, including the petitioning NGO, call for tighter regulation of the web to avoid offending content. The final ruling by the Supreme Court can be a precedent for censoring satirical content in India.

Also Read: Renowned Producer Dheeraj Kumar, Known For Adalat, Dies At 80 After Battling Pneumonia

Tags: controversysamay rainasupreme court

More News

India–US Trade Talks Continue: Fifth Round Underway In Washington
CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet
BTS Jungkook Is Back On Instagram! Gains 2.8 Million Followers In Less Than 12 Hours
India’s Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies At 114 After Being Hit by Vehicle In Punjab
Explained: Why Ukraine Wants More Patriot Missiles and How They Can Help Stop Russian Attacks
Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection To The Cartoonist Hemant Malviya Over Objectionable Posts On PM And RSS
Why Is Paytm Share Prices Making Headline? Here Is Everything About The Winning Streak of 6% Monthly Gain
Arrest Warrant Issued After Beyonce’s Unreleased Tracks Stolen in Atlanta Amid Her Cowboy Carter Tour
After Kiara Advani, Has Vikrant Massey Quit Ranveer Singh’s Don 3? THIS Actor Might Play The New Villain
Shubhanshu Shukla Is Back As AX-4 Mission Returns From ISS With 4 Astronauts
Watch: ‘India Got Latent’ Controversy: Samay Raina Appears In Supreme Court For Alleged Disability Jokes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: ‘India Got Latent’ Controversy: Samay Raina Appears In Supreme Court For Alleged Disability Jokes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Watch: ‘India Got Latent’ Controversy: Samay Raina Appears In Supreme Court For Alleged Disability Jokes
Watch: ‘India Got Latent’ Controversy: Samay Raina Appears In Supreme Court For Alleged Disability Jokes
Watch: ‘India Got Latent’ Controversy: Samay Raina Appears In Supreme Court For Alleged Disability Jokes
Watch: ‘India Got Latent’ Controversy: Samay Raina Appears In Supreme Court For Alleged Disability Jokes

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?