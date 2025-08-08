LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?

What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?

Delhi High Court rejected Kumar Mangat Pathak’s plea to quash FIR in the financial dispute over Drishyam 2 overseas rights. The investigation continues as the court emphasized the need to let authorities probe alleged fraud involving ₹4.3 crore investment in China distribution rights.

Delhi High Court rejected Kumar Mangat Pathak’s plea to quash FIR in the financial dispute over Drishyam 2
Delhi High Court rejected Kumar Mangat Pathak’s plea to quash FIR in the financial dispute over Drishyam 2

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 8, 2025 09:45:45 IST

 Kumar Mangat Pathak, the producer behind the hit Bollywood film Drishyam 2, has landed in hot water over some serious financial allegations. A businessman claims he was duped into paying a whopping ₹4.3 crore for the exclusive rights to distribute the film in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. But here’s the kicker: the guy says the documents Pathak’s side showed him were forged, and the promises made were just plain lies.

Kumar Mangat Pathak Seeks Relief in Delhi High Court, Calls Dispute a Business Matter

Kumar Mangat Pathak tried to get the Delhi High Court to toss out the case, arguing that this is just a business disagreement that shouldn’t be dragged into criminal courts. His team said he’s cooperating fully with the cops investigating the case and even handed over proof that the studio’s authorization to sell these rights had actually expired before the deal happened. Basically, Pathak’s camp says the whole thing is blown way out of proportion and there’s no fraud.

Delhi High Court Rejects Kumar Mangat Pathak’s Plea; Investigation into ‘Drishyam 2’ Rights Continues

But the court wasn’t having it. The judge pointed out that the investigation is still in its early days and there’s no reason to stop the cops from doing their job. So, no relief for Pathak  the FIR stays, and the case moves forward.

What’s interesting here is how these kinds of disputes can quickly turn messy, especially when huge sums and international rights are involved. The court basically said, “Let the investigation do its thing before jumping to conclusions.” And that makes sense, in the film business, deals get complicated, but fraud is a serious allegation.

Right now, it’s a waiting game. Pathak’s plea got knocked back, the FIR is active, and authorities will dig deeper to figure out if someone played dirty with Drishyam 2’s overseas rights. Until then, the story isn’t over, and the legal drama continues.

Also Read: Is Aamir Khan Indirectly Involved In Rajinikanth’s Coolie Promotions? Here’s The Truth

Tags: delhi high courtDrishyam 2home-hero-pos-10Kumar Mangat Pathak

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?
‘The Paper’ Trailer Drops: Cast, Plot, When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!
Is Sydney Sweeney Joining Devil Wears Prada 2? Spotted On The Set Amid Jeans Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Banwari Paswan
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?
What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?
What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?
What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?