What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?

Kumar Mangat Pathak, the producer behind the hit Bollywood film Drishyam 2, has landed in hot water over some serious financial allegations. A businessman claims he was duped into paying a whopping ₹4.3 crore for the exclusive rights to distribute the film in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. But here’s the kicker: the guy says the documents Pathak’s side showed him were forged, and the promises made were just plain lies.

Kumar Mangat Pathak Seeks Relief in Delhi High Court, Calls Dispute a Business Matter

Kumar Mangat Pathak tried to get the Delhi High Court to toss out the case, arguing that this is just a business disagreement that shouldn’t be dragged into criminal courts. His team said he’s cooperating fully with the cops investigating the case and even handed over proof that the studio’s authorization to sell these rights had actually expired before the deal happened. Basically, Pathak’s camp says the whole thing is blown way out of proportion and there’s no fraud.

Delhi High Court Rejects Kumar Mangat Pathak’s Plea; Investigation into ‘Drishyam 2’ Rights Continues

But the court wasn’t having it. The judge pointed out that the investigation is still in its early days and there’s no reason to stop the cops from doing their job. So, no relief for Pathak the FIR stays, and the case moves forward.

What’s interesting here is how these kinds of disputes can quickly turn messy, especially when huge sums and international rights are involved. The court basically said, “Let the investigation do its thing before jumping to conclusions.” And that makes sense, in the film business, deals get complicated, but fraud is a serious allegation.

Right now, it’s a waiting game. Pathak’s plea got knocked back, the FIR is active, and authorities will dig deeper to figure out if someone played dirty with Drishyam 2’s overseas rights. Until then, the story isn’t over, and the legal drama continues.

Also Read: Is Aamir Khan Indirectly Involved In Rajinikanth’s Coolie Promotions? Here’s The Truth