Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Ex-Girlfriend? Singer On Bigg Boss 19 Reveals THIS Mystery Woman Called Him On Her Wedding Day: ‘I Let Her Go…’

On Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik opened up about a dramatic past love story his ex asked him to stop her wedding, but he chose family over romance. The music composer admitted the heartbreak still fuels his songs, while confirming he’s now in a serious relationship outside the show.

Amaal Mallik (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 29, 2025 15:32:06 IST

Amaal Mallik got real about his past and talked about his ex-girlfriend, dropping a story that honestly sounded straight out of a movie.

The singer was chatting with the other contestants, and out of nowhere, he mentioned this one time about seven years back, when he was about to perform on stage, and his ex kept calling him. 

Who is Amaal Mallik’s ex-girlfriend? 

She was getting married that day and apparently told him if he showed up, she’d call off the wedding.  

Talk about drama, right? But he didn’t go. His parents were totally against it, and he felt like he couldn’t just ignore their wishes. So, he let her go.

He said that every time someone asks him to compose a heartbreak song, his mind goes right back to that day. It’s like he’s reliving the whole thing each time, his ex calling, begging him to come, him having to choose his parents over her. It’s rough, but that’s what he did.

Amaal also shared more about his history with this girl. They’d basically grown up together, met when they were barely teenagers. He even compared it to Minissha Lamba’s story, where she gets married but never really connects with the guy.

Things got even more awkward later. He ran into her husband at a wedding where he was performing. The guy and his friends cornered Amaal and started blaming him, saying his wife wouldn’t even look at him. 

Amaal just asked for the phone, told her straight up to stop all this, that it was too late, and there was no point. Later, that same guy thanked him for it.  

And apparently, all this was happening around the time Kabir Singh was being made, so Amaal was in a weird headspace.

Amaal Mallik is dating a mystery woman

Fast forward to now, Amaal is seeing someone new. He confirmed it in the Bigg Boss house, sending a message to his girlfriend and letting her know he’s committed, even with all the chaos and drama of the show.

He wanted to reassure her that he’s carrying her respect with him, and that nothing in the house is going to mess that up. He said he misses her a lot, even admitted he only got to see her twice before going on the show, and he’s just hoping for more time together after Bigg Boss is over. 

