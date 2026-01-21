Who Is Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari? A Look At Her Love Life And Dating Rumors With Saif Ali Khan’s Son, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Palak Tiwari, daughter of the legendary Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary, has already made her place in the Indian entertainment industry very quickly. Public attention was initially drawn to her lots with the viral music clip called “Bijlee Bijlee,” in which she starred with Harrdy Sandhu, and gradually she made it to mainstream Bollywood by featuring in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Palak has, however, not only her professional successes to thank for but also her love life, which has been the subject of media speculations, including her rumored relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is, by the way, the son of megastars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

The duo is often seen at the same celebrations, but Palak still manages to be very chill in public, and she mostly credits her mother with the teaching of how to cope with the high and low times that come along with celebrity status.

Rumored Romance and Ibrahim Ali Khan

The gossip about Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari has been a constant subject in the Bollywood tabloids for more than two years. Even though they have declared their relationship to be just a “close friendship,” the pair is often seen leaving fancy restaurants and going together to exclusive parties.

The fans went crazy recently when the two uploaded pictures on social media taken at the same resort in the Maldives, hinting at a private vacation.

Ibrahim has referred to Palak as “sweet” and a “good friend” in his recent interviews; however, their regular public appearances together still keep the talk of romance in the air.

Shweta Tiwari’s Maternal Perspective

Shweta Tiwari has been a mother who protects and has dealt with the viral club pictures and dating rumors with a blend of humor and worry. Recently, Shweta shared a funny incident where she mentioned in sarcasm that, as per the internet, her daughter is connected with a new person every other day.

Nonetheless, the old actress revealed her concern that such scrutiny might be very hard on Palak and might take the latter’s self-esteem away.

In public, Shweta has consistently supported her daughter and has been vocal about the fact that they sometimes joke about these reports at home, but she is still cautious of what she calls the “brutal” trolling in present-day social media.

Also Read: Who Is Varun Kasturia? Shweta Tiwari Posts Birthday Message, Calls Him ‘Special’ And Says Her Love For Him Is Unchanged