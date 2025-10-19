LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Smriti Mandhana's Boyfriend? Cricketer's Marriage Plans Confirmed With THIS Music Director, Check Details Here!

Who Is Smriti Mandhana's Boyfriend? Cricketer's Marriage Plans Confirmed With THIS Music Director, Check Details Here!

Palash Muchhal has finally confirmed his relationship with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, calling her "the soon-to-be daughter-in-law of Indore." The music director's remark ended months of speculation about the couple, as Mandhana prepares for India's crucial ODI against England.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana have reportedly been together for quite a few years (PHOTO: X)
Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana have reportedly been together for quite a few years (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 19, 2025 15:22:37 IST

Who Is Smriti Mandhana’s Boyfriend? Cricketer’s Marriage Plans Confirmed With THIS Music Director, Check Details Here!

The speculation of the Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and the music director Palash Muchhal confirms after Muchhol openly admitted that Mandhana will be the daughter-in-law of Indore soon.

Palash Muchhal Confirms Relationship with Cricketer Smriti Mandhana

At a gathering at the State Press Club Muchhal, a native of Indore, replied to questions on his relationship and said, ‘She will soon be the daughter-in-law of Indore… that is all I have to say on the subject with a smile. It is the initial recognition between the two sides following months of media conjecture.

There was a lot of speculation that Mandhana and Muchhal have been together yet they have not publicly confirmed their relationship, however, they have been seen together in photos on social media.

Palash Muchhal: “I’ve Given You the Headline”

The 30-year-old music director strengthened the announcement saying, ”I have given you the headline.

Muchhal also wished the Indian women cricket team, who are to play England in a decisive match of the ICC Women world cup ODI in the holkar stadium in Indore. He wished, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti (Mandhana). We would just wish that the Indian cricket team would win all the games and glory the country.

Smriti Mandhana is a vice-captain and opening batter of the Indian women cricket team, and is in Indore, preparing to play against England. The match is critical because India must win in order to be in the semis when already Australia and South Africa have taken their spots.

Smriti Mandhana’s Relationship with Palash Muchhal Goes Public

Palash Muchhal, the director, is also planning his directorial venture, Raju Bajewala, which is a film that features Avika Gor and Chandan Roy. Muchhal is also associated with music direction in a number of Bollywood movies together with his sister Palak Muchhal.

The news is gaining interest in Indore, where Muchhal is a famous personality. The local residents were reminded by his comment at the press event, which she will soon be the daughter of Indore, that is all I want to say.

The relationship has always been emphasised in media reports. Although they appear together and post photos, it is the first official statement.

According to Muchhal, an Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is to be married off shortly to Indore Indian music director and filmmaker, Palash Muchhal has claimed, which has only increased speculations against his relationship with the star batter. 

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 3:22 PM IST
Who Is Smriti Mandhana’s Boyfriend? Cricketer’s Marriage Plans Confirmed With THIS Music Director, Check Details Here!

