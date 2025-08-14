LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout

Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout

During a live broadcast of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the stream abruptly blacked out at a moment involving Taylor Swift. Fans immediately speculated about hidden announcements or intentional censorship, but the hosts clarified it was an unplanned technical glitch caused by new software. The timing fueled online buzz, proving once again the power of Swiftie anticipation.

Swifties Buzz as New Heights Livestream Cuts Out Mid-Show
Swifties Buzz as New Heights Livestream Cuts Out Mid-Show

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 14, 2025 23:32:40 IST

The livestream of a popular podcast called New Heights featuring NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce unexpectedly and abruptly blacked out during a part fans thought might have included Taylor Swift. This livestream had thousands of viewers, who were understandably excited and frustrated that the stream immediately stopped. The fact that it simply ended got a lot of Swifties and sports fans alike wondering whether the big reveal was about to take place only to cut it off at the last moment.

The hosts subsequently responded to the matter, explaining that no blackout had been planned as a decision to censor any material instead, but as the result of a software problem of which they were not aware.

The Technical Glitch: Unpacking the Livestream Error

In a follow up explanation, Jason Kelce explained the nature of the technical glitches that saw the abrupt end of the live stream. He told us that a new software update on their broadcasting system had fucked up a connection and now the system was crashed. What made the crash so dramatic though was the time of it all.

The one that happened to be on air during the blackout was centred on a recent charity event in which Taylor Swift was present. The hosts were moving to the next subject and the system crashed at that very precise moment. The podcast team acted promptly in solving the problem but by the time the streaming was available, it was too late.

Swiftie Speculation: The Power of Fan Anticipation

This incident demonstrated how powerful and expectant of the Swiftie fanbase can be.As soon as the picture turned off, the immediate reaction of the community was to speculate, coming up with intricate theories of what was about to be announced. It was thought that the blackout was a calculated ploy with some thinking that it was the pre-planned strategy to create buzz and others felt that it was the team of Swift intervening to stop a leak.

These rumors were however snuffed out in time by the hosts themselves who clarified that this was a pure slip. The podcast crew had to begin it by apologizing to the electorate of the inconvenience, and promising that the next livestreams would not be so potentially affected by the outage.

Also Read: Is Taylor Swift’s Song Ruin the Friendship On Her New Album About Blake Lively? Fans Go Wild With Their Theories

Tags: Jason KelceNew Heights podcastTaylor SwiftTravis Kelce

RELATED News

NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
Are We Getting Back Park Hyung Sik And Park Bo Young In Strong Woman Bong Soon Season 3? Here’s What We Know!

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Hints At Putin-Zelenskyy Meet In Alaska – Could Peace In Ukraine Finally Be Possible?
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
‘It Was Always The Temple’s Information Centre’…: Whistleblower’s New Disclosure In Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?