Monsoon: A Time Of Relief But Also Challenges — Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Monsoon is that time of the year when we are relieved of the heat from summer, but a lot of other things also come with it. The climate is hot and humid, water starts to accumulate at many places, and temperatures are always fluctuation.

These weather changes only increase the chances of falling sick or catching an allergy or infection. Where the air is damp, it will be simple for mold, dust mites to develop, and this will result in sneezing, coughing, or skin issues.

At monsoon time, one of the normal issues that the common man has to face is that garbage water fills up everywhere, providing a breeding ground for mosquitoes and making people susceptible to diseases like dengue, malaria, and cholera.

Health Diseases during Monsoon Season

During the monsoon season, the risk of various health issues increases significantly due to high humidity, stagnant water, and sudden temperature fluctuations. Waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis A become more common as people are exposed to contaminated drinking water and unhygienic food.

Mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya also see a rise, as stagnant water from rainfall creates ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. During the monsoon, the air becomes damp and humid, creating the perfect environment for viruses to spread. This leads to a rise in colds, coughs, and the flu.

The moist conditions also encourage fungal infections in the foot and ringworm, especially when people stay in wet clothes or footwear too long. The high humidity and constant moisture in the air during this season create ideal conditions for the growth and spread of infectious agents like bacteria, viruses, and fungi, which are the primary causes of conjunctivitis.

Preventive Measure

The rainy season comes with cool breezes, greenery leaves, and harmonious raindrop music. It also comes with muddy roads, unclean water, and diseases. We should always keep an umbrella or a raincoat, and water shoes to remain safe.

It is not advisable to eat food from the road because rainwater will spoil it. We should also keep our environment clean so that mosquitoes will not lay eggs in water puddles. Drinking clean and boiled water and consuming good food keeps our immune system in proper shape.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only, and should not be considered professional medical advice. Please consult your physician or other qualified healthcare providers if you have any questions regarding a medical condition.

