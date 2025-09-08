LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Tony Award winner John Doyle to revive 'The Secret Garden–The Musical' at York Theatre Royal

Tony Award winner John Doyle to revive 'The Secret Garden–The Musical' at York Theatre Royal

Check out Mira Kapoor's sweet birthday wish for son Zain
Check out Mira Kapoor's sweet birthday wish for son Zain

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 22:35:08 IST

Washington DC [US], September 8 (ANI): The York Theatre Royal has announced the revival of one of the best theatrical plays, ‘The Secret Garden–The Musical’ on Monday. It will be directed by the Tony Award-winning director John Doyle.

The musical, featuring music by Lucy Simon and book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman, marks a homecoming for Doyle, who served as artistic director of York Theatre Royal from 1993 to 1997, reported Variety.

Based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved novel, ‘The Secret Garden’ premiered on Broadway at the St. James Theatre in 1991 to critical acclaim, earning three Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards.

‘The Secret Garden’ follows the tale of the newly orphaned Mary Lennox, who is sent to live with her widower uncle at the secluded Misselthwaite Manor in North Yorkshire in 1906. There, she discovers her Aunt Lily’s mysterious, neglected garden and learns the power of connection and nature’s restorative magic.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the York Theatre Royal shared the announcement of its revival.

“Directed by Tony Award-winner John Doyle and brought to life by a cast of actor-musicians, this is a moving and timeless story of love, loss, healing and hope,” read the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOVeCrPgIE0/?

According to Variety, Doyle won Tony Awards for directing ‘Sweeney Todd’ and ‘Company,’ and earned a Tony for best revival of a musical for ‘The Color Purple.’

His extensive credits span theatre, film and opera, with recent work including the world premiere of ‘Alfred Hitchcock Presents’ at Theatre Royal Bath.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to York Theatre Royal and equally thrilled to be directing this beautiful, hopeful musical,” said Doyle as quoted by Variety.

Norman, who received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play ‘Night, Mother,’ won both Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her book for ‘The Secret Garden.’

Composer Lucy Simon, a Grammy winner, earned Tony and Drama Desk nominations for the musical’s original score, reported Variety.

The new musical follows York Theatre Royal’s upcoming world premiere of Debbie Isitt’s ‘Military Wives — The Musical,’ which is set to open this fall.

‘The Secret Garden’ will run March 17-April 4, 2026, reported Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: ani-34ani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

Angelina Jolie gets emotional remembering late mother's cancer journey
Why Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa Skip The 2025 VMAs? The White Lotus Star And Rosé Become Only K-Pop Artists To Win VMA This Year
2025 MTV VMAs Complete List Of Winners: Ariana Grande Wins Video Of The Year, Sabrina Carpenter Goes Big, BLACKPINK Makes Rare Record
Trans Rights In Spotlight: Why Sabrina Carpenter’s VMA Performance Is Being Called A Pop Culture Power Move
Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The VMAs 2025? Internet Has Its Own Conspiracy Theories

LATEST NEWS

Here's what we know about US' PlayStation's concert series
Wild bees' development, health are hampered by lack of maternal care: Study
‘India Condemns Terrorism In All Its Forms…: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Criticizes Bus Shooting In Jerusalem
'Bistirna Parore' musical voyage flagged off on Brahmaputra to mark Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary
PM Modi condemns Jerusalem terror attack, extends condolences
Allu Arjun grandmother's 'Pedda Karma': Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan offer prayers
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan reacts to claims of 'destroying' people's career, says "Kaunsa career khaaya maine?"
Tony Award winner John Doyle to revive 'The Secret Garden–The Musical' at York Theatre Royal
Mahant Paras Bhai Ji Maharaj Spreads Message of Service, Sanatan Dharma, and Launches Talent Initiative for Children
Ben Calitz earns maiden call-up for Ireland's T20I series against England
Tony Award winner John Doyle to revive 'The Secret Garden–The Musical' at York Theatre Royal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tony Award winner John Doyle to revive 'The Secret Garden–The Musical' at York Theatre Royal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tony Award winner John Doyle to revive 'The Secret Garden–The Musical' at York Theatre Royal
Tony Award winner John Doyle to revive 'The Secret Garden–The Musical' at York Theatre Royal
Tony Award winner John Doyle to revive 'The Secret Garden–The Musical' at York Theatre Royal
Tony Award winner John Doyle to revive 'The Secret Garden–The Musical' at York Theatre Royal

QUICK LINKS