Adaso Kapesa- 1st Women SPG Officer From Manipur In PM Modi’s Security

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United Kingdom, a photograph went viral for an unusual reason. It featured a woman officer in a black suit and earpiece standing calmly behind the PM. She is Adaso Kapesa, the first woman to serve in the Special Protection Group (SPG), India’s most elite security force responsible for the Prime Minister’s safety. The image quickly spread online, drawing attention to her groundbreaking achievement and historic role in the SPG. Her journey from a remote village in Manipur to the PM’s security detail has inspired many across the country.

Early Life and Career of Adaso Kapesa

Adaso Kapesa hails from Kaibi village in Manipur’s Senapati district, a region known for its challenging terrain and limited resources. From a young age, she aimed high and worked hard to achieve her dreams. After completing her schooling locally, she joined the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). She served in the 55th Battalion at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, where her discipline and exceptional service earned recognition from senior officers. This recognition led to her selection for the SPG, after successfully clearing intense commando training. Her career path reflects dedication, resilience, and the ability to excel under demanding conditions.

Selection and Training for the Special Protection Group

Joining the SPG involves clearing one of the toughest selection processes in Indian security services. The SPG exclusively protects the Prime Minister and their immediate family. Candidates undergo intense physical and mental tests, including weapons handling, martial arts, bomb disposal, and secret mission preparedness. Kapesa completed her SPG commando training in 2020. She officially joined the Prime Minister’s core security team in 2024. Currently serving on deputation, she stands as a role model for women aspiring to serve in elite forces, breaking barriers in a field long dominated by men.

SPG: India’s Elite Security Force

The Special Protection Group was formed in 1985 following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. It provides zero-error security to the Prime Minister, conducting anti-sabotage checks and sanitising venues for official events. SPG personnel come from the Indian Police Service, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Border Security Force, and Sashastra Seema Bal. They receive rigorous training in armed and unarmed combat, tactical driving, and emergency evacuation. The unit maintains strict operational secrecy and demands high physical fitness and mental alertness from all its members.

Social Media Praises Adaso Kapesa’s Achievement

Kapesa’s inclusion in the SPG has drawn widespread praise on social media, especially during PM Modi’s UK visit. Many users celebrated her as a symbol of ‘Nari Shakti’ and ‘National Pride.’ People from Manipur and across Northeast India expressed pride in her success. One user on X wrote, “From the hills of Manipur to the elite SPG team — Inspector Adaso Kapesa’s journey is a symbol of grit, pride, and possibility. Salute to her spirit and service!” Others praised her hard work and congratulated her for becoming the first female officer in the SPG.

