Are Banks Closed On Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025? Check Here

Are Banks Closed On Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025? Check Here

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025, which occurs on November 5, will be celebrated as a notable holiday in many Indian states. Look here to find out whether the banks are operating or not.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 3, 2025 19:17:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday is significant because it is state specific and not uniformly nationwide. Banks in other states not included in the list are likely to remain open unless there are other notifications issued. The schedule, however, indicates that for states where the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday is honored, the branches will not be operating.

The holiday calendar published for the month of November in 2025 reveals that the festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti would be celebrated in several states causing the banks to be closed. It also  indicates November 5, 2025, as the non working day for banks in the states of Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025

Not to mention, if you have banking needs on November 5 2025, and you are in one of the listed states or your branch is under that jurisdiction, it would be wise to make a plan, either going to the branch before the holiday or using online/mobile banking on that day. On the contrary, banks in the other states are expected to be open as usual unless your bank or local branch informs you otherwise by communicating additional information.

Also Read: Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: List of States Where Schools Will Remain Closed

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 7:17 PM IST
