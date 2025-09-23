Azam Khan Out From Jail After About Two Years In Jail, Section 144 Imposed In Sitapur

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walked out of Sitapur Jail on Tuesday after spending nearly 23 months behind bars. His release, originally scheduled for 9 am, faced a delay due to a legal issue. Jail officials confirmed that although bail had been granted, Khan could not be released until a pending fine was cleared. His son Adeeb Azam Khan reached the jail early in the morning with a large group of supporters to welcome him. However, the police stopped the crowd from waiting outside the prison gates. Later, the leader finally stepped out of jail.

During the paperwork for Azam Khan’s release, officials discovered that fines imposed in a Rampur court case had not been paid. He owed Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 under two different sections.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been released from Sitapur Jail. Azam Khan was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court last week in a 17-year-old case related to road blockade and damage to public property. The case dates back to 2008, when Khan… pic.twitter.com/R7ONb38oCD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2025

Since the Rampur court was closed in the morning, the process halted temporarily. Later, the fines were deposited once the court opened at 10 am. Jail authorities confirmed the payment through fax and completed the release formalities. The delay created confusion among supporters waiting outside. Once the confirmation arrived, Sitapur Jail officials allowed Azam Khan’s release, ending the legal obstacle that surfaced earlier in the day.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: On speculations of SP leader Azam Khan joining BSP, SP chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav says, “Azam Khan and Samajwadis have played a major role in facing BJP for a long time now…We hope that in the time to come, all his cases will be finished. The manner in… pic.twitter.com/jvkbsuDiQH — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

Section 144 Imposed in Sitapur Ahead of Release

Sitapur authorities imposed Section 144 before Azam Khan’s release to prevent public gatherings. Police used loudspeakers to warn people against assembling near the jail premises. Despite restrictions, Samajwadi Party workers and leaders arrived in large numbers, forcing police to disperse the crowd. Several vehicles in the area were also fined by traffic officials. SP district president Chhatrapal Singh Yadav had arranged a grand welcome for Khan, but security measures restricted the gathering. Heavy police deployment ensured that no law-and-order issues occurred in the city as the senior Samajwadi Party leader stepped out of prison.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: SP chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav says, “…SP leader Azam Khan has been released from jail. I would like to thank the Court for this. We, the Samajwadis, believed that the Court would do justice. We hope that in the time to come, no false cases will be filed… pic.twitter.com/CVAUi7hXlR — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

Allahabad High Court Granted Bail in Land Grab Case

Azam Khan secured bail from the Allahabad High Court on September 18 in the Quality Bar land grab case. The case involved property at Said Nagar Hardoi Patti under Civil Lines police station in Rampur. An FIR had been lodged at Rampur’s Civil Lines police station, after which Khan approached the court for relief. Just a week earlier, on September 10, he also received bail from the Allahabad High Court in another case related to the alleged forced eviction of residents from Rampur’s Dungarpur colony. Both bail orders paved the way for his eventual release from Sitapur Jail.

#WATCH | Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh | Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan released from Sitapur Jail after being granted bail in all cases against him. pic.twitter.com/az45GWNddv — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

Earlier this year, a special MP-MLA court acquitted Azam Khan in a 17-year-old case involving allegations of road blockade and damage to public property. Over time, more than 16 FIRs have been registered against him, covering several criminal allegations. His acquittal in the old case came as a significant relief, but ongoing legal battles kept him in prison until recently. Supporters have continued to allege that the charges were politically motivated. Khan’s long legal journey has drawn national attention, making his release a highly anticipated event among Samajwadi Party leaders and workers across Uttar Pradesh.

Shivpal Yadav Slams Yogi Government

SP MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav, who was present to welcome Azam Khan, launched an attack on the Yogi Adityanath government. He alleged that Khan had been falsely implicated in multiple cases. Speaking to the media, Yadav said, “Azam Khan was framed in false cases by the government. However, the courts granted him bail and provided him relief. I welcome the decisions of the Supreme Court and the High Court.” Responding to speculation about Khan possibly joining the BSP, Yadav dismissed the claims, stating that the Samajwadi Party stands firmly with him and will continue to support him.

