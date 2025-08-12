LIVE TV
Cargo Flight Catches Fire In Chennai, Lands Safely

Cargo Flight Catches Fire In Chennai, Lands Safely

A fire broke out on a cargo flight engine in Chennai on Tuesday. According to sources quoted by news agency PTI, the aircraft has landed safely.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 12, 2025 10:39:00 IST

In the latest development, a fire erupted in one of the engines of an inbound international cargo flight while landing at Chennai airport on Tuesday morning. 

Fire Erupts During Landing

An international cargo flight arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, experienced a fire in one of its engines while landing at Chennai airport on Tuesday. Official sources confirmed that the fire broke out in the aircraft’s fourth engine during the landing process. The pilots immediately alerted the relevant airport authorities about the situation. Despite the fire, the crew did not request an emergency landing and continued with the scheduled landing procedure. The aircraft touched down safely without any injuries to the crew members or ground staff present at the airport.

Swift Response from Firefighters

Fire tenders positioned on standby quickly responded to the alert. As soon as the aircraft came to a halt, the firefighting team moved in to extinguish the blaze. Airport officials reported that the fire was brought under control within minutes, preventing any damage to the cargo or other parts of the aircraft. Passengers were not involved, as it was a dedicated cargo flight. Authorities have started an inspection of the aircraft to assess the extent of the damage and ensure it is safe for operations.

Airport sources stated that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire in the engine. Engineers are conducting a technical examination to identify whether the incident was caused by mechanical failure, external factors, or maintenance issues. 

