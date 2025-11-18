Chennai Rain Alert: Are Schools Open Today?

Chennai, along with neighboring districts is on high alert after the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has predicted rainfall of several inches to the point of being very heavy on November 18, 2025. The announcement has caused disruptions in the areas of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur which are now in orange alert meaning that the rains will be highly disruptive in those regions.

Chennai Rain Alert

Schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur have already marked Wednesday as a holiday due to the potential for water logging and rains to exacerbate flooding in the low lying areas. The northeast monsoon is the prime reason behind the monsoon season becoming more and more active with every passing day and it is becoming more and more difficult for the people residing in the area to manage their daily lives.

Are Schools Open Today In Chennai?



The state government has not yet considered the weather forecast as a reason to close schools for the entire state on November 18, but no official decision has been made up to now. As a result, schools are still viewed as operating, but a holiday is very likely to be announced if the situation quickly turns very bad. Parents and students from the districts that are affected are asked to remain very aware, follow the notifications very closely and avoid unnecessary travelling particularly to the flood prone areas. The low lying regions of Chennai suburbs have already been plagued with water logging in the last few weeks which has also put a lot of stress on the teachers and the parents. District officials are ready to take action if the rain becomes more intense, and thus, the decision making window is still open.

School holiday chennai

The current situation makes it very clear that there are a lot of conflicts between the academic calendars and safety measures during extreme weather conditions. The announcement about the arrival of heavy rains in 16 districts for tomorrow has caused a rapid change in the weather pattern, and soon schools may find themselves in the list of those closed for safety measures. In addition, the cancellation of classes in the districts surrounding Chennai for several weeks is a sign of the difficulties that rain and urban flooding present.

