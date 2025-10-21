LIVE TV
Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan
Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan
Chennai Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Traffic Disruption, IMD Issues Orange Alert

Heavy rainfall has paralysed Chennai, flooding major roads and residential zones across Velachery, Medavakkam, Pallikaranai, and Neelankarai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, which will turn orange from October 22 to 24 as continuous rain lashes the city.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 21, 2025 14:16:28 IST

Tamil Nadu Capital – Chennai is gripped into heavy rainfall resulting in flooding of roads and residential areas. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a orange alert for Tuesday and will upgrade it to an orange alert from Wednesday, 22 October, through Friday, 24 October. 

Continuous rain is expected throughout the week. The downpour has blocked roads, slowed traffic, and disrupted normal life. In low-lying areas, drains overflowed and caused knee-deep water. Commuters faced trouble crossing several flooded zones in south Chennai.

Authorities have warned residents to remain careful as rainfall continues. The IMD forecast indicates moderate rain and thunderstorms over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Puducherry, and Karaikal in the coming hours.

Continuous rainfall is likely along coastal Tamil Nadu till 22 October. Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the flood situation on Sunday and directed officials to shift residents from low-lying and coastal regions to safer shelters. Municipal teams have started clearing drains and deploying pumps to remove stagnant water in the worst-affected neighbourhoods. Power cuts have also been reported in several parts of the city.

A developing low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal triggered the heavy rainfall. The IMD stated that the system will move northwest and intensify into a deep depression over the next few days. This weather pattern may bring more widespread rain to Tamil Nadu’s coastal belt.

Meteorologists are monitoring the movement closely to issue further updates. The system could also lead to high winds and rough sea conditions along the coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until conditions improve. The IMD expects the system to weaken gradually after 25 October.

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 2:16 PM IST
