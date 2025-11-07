Delhi Police Solves Woman’s Murder Case After 15 Years, Husband Held From Gujarat

The Delhi Police have solved a 15-year-old murder mystery with the arrest of a man who killed his wife in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri in 2010 and then disappeared without a trace. The accused, Narottam Prashad, a native of Rajasthan, was arrested from Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat on Wednesday. For the past several years, he had been living under a fake identity and working as a manager at a cotton factory.

— Crime Branch Delhi Police (@CrimeBranchDP) November 7, 2025

According to police officials, Prashad murdered his 25-year-old wife, staged the crime scene to look like a suicide, and fled Delhi. A ₹10,000 reward had been announced for his arrest.

Case Background

The case dates back to May 31, 2010, when a PCR call alerted the Mahendra Park police station about a foul smell coming from a locked house in Jahangirpuri. When officers broke open the door, they discovered the partially decomposed body of a woman lying on the floor next to a suicide note.

During the initial investigation, Prashad quickly emerged as the prime suspect but had vanished soon after the incident. He was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender, leaving the case unsolved for over a decade.

“On November 4, our team received intelligence that the accused was hiding in Gujarat. The next day, he was apprehended from Chhota Udaipur and brought back to Delhi,” said a police officer.

During interrogation, Prashad confessed to strangling his wife after frequent marital disputes. He admitted to forging a suicide note to mislead the police. For the past 15 years, he had lived a low-profile life, avoiding all contact with his relatives and changing his identity to evade arrest.

