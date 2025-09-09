Durga Puja Special! Bangladesh Permits 1,200 Tonnes Of Ilish Fish (Hilsa) To India

As Durga Puja is around the corner, Bangladesh has allowed the export of 1,200 metric tonnes of Hilsa fish, locally called ilish, to India ahead of Durga Puja 2025. The Commerce Ministry confirmed the decision through a notification issued late Monday. The ministry invited applications from exporters in hard copy during office hours until 5 PM on September 11, 2025.

Officials stated that the application must include an updated trade license, Export Registration Certificate (ERC), income tax certificate, VAT certificate, sales contract, and license from the Department of Fisheries.

Minimum Export Price Fixed for Hilsa

The notification set the minimum export price of Hilsa fish at USD 12.50 per kilogram. Authorities clarified that exporters who had applied before the notification must also submit fresh applications to qualify.

The government made it clear that only applications fulfilling all mandatory requirements would be considered for approval. The export decision has been taken on a conditional basis as part of the annual tradition of supplying Hilsa to India during Durga Puja celebrations.

The Tradition Of Exporting Hilsa To India

Bangladesh had earlier exported Hilsa to India in 2024 as well. On September 27, 2024, the first consignment of ‘Padma Hilsa,’ weighing around 45-50 tonnes, reached West Bengal through the Petrapole-Benapole border.

That year, the interim government in Dhaka approved the export of 2,420 tonnes of Hilsa fish to India. Following its arrival, the Hilsa was sold at the Howrah wholesale fish market, with prices ranging from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,600 per kilogram. From there, the fish was distributed to retail markets across Kolkata and nearby districts.

Bangladesh had banned the export of Hilsa fish in July 2012 to protect domestic supply. However, since 2019, the government has granted special permission to export limited quantities to India during Durga Puja.

