From Medicine To Mass Politics, Everything You Should Know About Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh’s Legacy In Raxaul

Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh, a medical doctor turned BJP leader from Bihar, served as MLA for Raxaul from 2000 to 2020, winning multiple elections due to his strong public service and local trust. Despite switching to BSP in 2020 and losing, his career reflects a blend of medical professionalism and political dedication without any criminal record.

Published: July 30, 2025 16:29:20 IST

Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh, one of the senior leaders of the BJP in Bihar, was able to shift from being a medical expert to an aggressive politician with strong belief in public service. His win in the Raxaul constituency (AC Number 10) indicates that he has achieved mass-scale acceptance and enjoys political dominance. 

Education Background and Professional Origins

Born on February 7, 1950, Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh’s early training put him on the path of public service. He is an MBBS from Ranchi University, graduating in 1979. Such early professional training as a doctor would have given him a unique understanding of his constituents’ healthcare needs and a strong foundation of community health. Such medical background tends to create a halo of believability and trust in political figures, especially for rural and semi-urban constituencies.

Political Trajectory and Electoral Success

Ajay Kumar Singh’s political life in Raxaul has been a series of BJP victories. At the 2005 Bihar Assembly elections (most likely, since the numbers coincide with his previous returns), he received 38,448 votes, around 39.712% of the vote, and won. He was a public figure in Raxaul and was a Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from 2000 till 2020. He still represented the seat of Raxaul in 2005, 2010, and 2015.

He contested in the 2020 election but on the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket. He lost to Pramod Kumar Sinha, who contested on the BJP ticket. His extended term in office as a Raxaul MLA marks his strongly rooted political relationship with the constituency and his ability to represent the constituency suitably. 

 His life indicates a combination of professionalism in a vocation and strong political aspiration to serve public life, making him an important part of Bihar’s politics. As of his recent reported affidavit in 2020, he had a net worth of enormous size, indicating a prosperous life both in politics and in the practice of medicine, and no reported criminal case against him in recent affidavits.

Tags: Ajay Kumar SinghBihar elections 2025

