From Sanitation Worker To Five-Time MLA, Everything You Should Know About Bhagirathi Devi's Inspiring Journey Of Courage And Commitment

Bhagirathi Devi, a Mahadalit woman from Bihar, rose from being a sanitation worker to a five-time BJP MLA. Known for her grassroots activism and fight for Dalit and women's rights, she played a key role in forming women’s collectives. Awarded the Padma Shri in 2019, her political journey reflects deep public trust and dedication to social justice.

Published: July 30, 2025 16:15:00 IST

Bhagirathi Devi is a bold and courageous political leader, who has come a long way at the hustings from a modest origin. She got elected as a BJP candidate from the Shikarpur constituency (AC No: 4), and that says a lot about her dedication towards public service and her ability to connect to the grass root level.

From Sanitation Worker to Five-Time MLA

Born on 12th January 1954, Bhagirathi Devi’s childhood was not easy. She is a Mahadalit woman from Narkatiaganj, West Champaran district. Her entry into politics is specially inspiring as she started working as a sanitary worker in the block development office at Narkatiyaganj and was drawing only a small stipend.Her education states 5th Pass, which reflects her self-made success in politics.

Her political journey started in earnest during the 1980s, but was fed by an acute sense of injustice she felt, as a young woman, towards the poor, and particularly poor women. In her tireless efforts, she set the ball rolling to organize women from Narkatiyaganj to form “mahila sangathans”(women’s collectives), with a view to mobilize women and raise awareness on issues like domestic violence, violence on Dalits and  wages, going on to do so until the women themselves started taking forward the process.  

This ground-level activity, even going to the extent of going to jail in 1991 for protesting demonstrations, formed the background of her political career.She was initially elected an MLA from the since-dissolved Shikarpur constituency in the year 2000, followed by another win in 2005. She easily won elections from the Ramnagar (SC) constituency following the 2010 delimitation, which eliminated Shikarpur. For her immeasurable contribution to the Dalit community, she was awarded the Padma Shri Award in 2019.

Electoral Success and Public Mandate

BJP candidate Bhegirathi Devi won and became MLA from this seat in the Lok Sabha elections  and Shikarpur SC recorded a poll percentage of 35.776%. This victory elevated her to a resonant voice of her people. Her repeated re-election, through shifting constituencies, speaks of the great rock-solid trust and confidence that she enjoys among the people.

An impressive five terms as an MLA is proof of her effectiveness and dedication as a public servant. Her narrative serves as a powerful illustration of how grassroots activism and social justice can produce remarkable political results.

