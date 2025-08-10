GeM’s Nine-Year Journey: Transparency And Inclusivity Transform Government Procurement

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has enabled cumulative procurement worth over Rs 14.91 lakh crore across three crore orders, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced while praising the platform’s success on its 9th anniversary. For the financial year 2025-26, GeM has already recorded transactions worth Rs 1.52 lakh crore, Goyal shared in a post on the social media platform X.

Congratulations to @GeM_India on completing 9 years as one of India’s most impactful digital governance initiatives. Delivering on PM @NarendraModi ji’s vision of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’, it has evolved into a cornerstone of transparency, inclusivity &… pic.twitter.com/JXflxJJnH5 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 9, 2025

In just nine years, GeM has become India’s most trusted digital procurement platform, empowering sellers and service providers across the country, including women entrepreneurs, startups, MSEs, artisans, SHGs, and Divyangjans. With Rs 5.4 lakh crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024-25 alone, GeM has not only streamlined procurement but also redefined access, equity, and empowerment in governance.

Launched on August 9, 2016, GeM is an online platform designed to facilitate procurement of goods and services by government departments and organizations. It aims to create a transparent, efficient, and inclusive public procurement process, according to the National Portal of India. GeM enables government buyers to purchase a wide range of items from a diverse pool of sellers through a centralized online system.

Union Minister Goyal congratulated the GeM team via X, calling the platform a cornerstone of transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency. He added that GeM was launched to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.” Over the years, the platform has grown to not only simplify government procurement but also ensure broad participation and cost-effective transactions.

The inclusive model of GeM has helped bring a wide array of local producers and entrepreneurs into the formal procurement ecosystem. Additionally, GeM has integrated with the e-Gram Swaraj portal to facilitate procurement by panchayats. This move toward decentralized digital procurement marks a significant advancement in empowering grassroots governance.

According to Minister Goyal, GeM’s growth reflects not just impressive numbers but also a deepening impact that supports local communities and aligns with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

(From ANI)

Also Read: Move, Breathe, Repeat: Step-by-Step To Boost Your Lymphatic Drainage