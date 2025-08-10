LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > GeM’s Nine-Year Journey: Transparency And Inclusivity Transform Government Procurement

GeM’s Nine-Year Journey: Transparency And Inclusivity Transform Government Procurement

GeM completes nine years, enabling Rs 14.91 lakh crore procurement, empowering local entrepreneurs and aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat by fostering transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency in government procurement.

Piyush Goyal assures national interest protection. Bilateral trade agreement talks with US continue.
Piyush Goyal assures national interest protection. Bilateral trade agreement talks with US continue.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 10, 2025 06:46:00 IST

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has enabled cumulative procurement worth over Rs 14.91 lakh crore across three crore orders, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced while praising the platform’s success on its 9th anniversary. For the financial year 2025-26, GeM has already recorded transactions worth Rs 1.52 lakh crore, Goyal shared in a post on the social media platform X.

In just nine years, GeM has become India’s most trusted digital procurement platform, empowering sellers and service providers across the country, including women entrepreneurs, startups, MSEs, artisans, SHGs, and Divyangjans. With Rs 5.4 lakh crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024-25 alone, GeM has not only streamlined procurement but also redefined access, equity, and empowerment in governance.

Launched on August 9, 2016, GeM is an online platform designed to facilitate procurement of goods and services by government departments and organizations. It aims to create a transparent, efficient, and inclusive public procurement process, according to the National Portal of India. GeM enables government buyers to purchase a wide range of items from a diverse pool of sellers through a centralized online system.

Union Minister Goyal congratulated the GeM team via X, calling the platform a cornerstone of transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency. He added that GeM was launched to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.” Over the years, the platform has grown to not only simplify government procurement but also ensure broad participation and cost-effective transactions.

The inclusive model of GeM has helped bring a wide array of local producers and entrepreneurs into the formal procurement ecosystem. Additionally, GeM has integrated with the e-Gram Swaraj portal to facilitate procurement by panchayats. This move toward decentralized digital procurement marks a significant advancement in empowering grassroots governance.

According to Minister Goyal, GeM’s growth reflects not just impressive numbers but also a deepening impact that supports local communities and aligns with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

(From ANI)

Also Read: Move, Breathe, Repeat: Step-by-Step To Boost Your Lymphatic Drainage

Tags: business newsgemlatest newspiyush goyal

RELATED News

Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
‘Our Technology Helped Win Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi In Bengaluru
Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row

LATEST NEWS

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
GeM’s Nine-Year Journey: Transparency And Inclusivity Transform Government Procurement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GeM’s Nine-Year Journey: Transparency And Inclusivity Transform Government Procurement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GeM’s Nine-Year Journey: Transparency And Inclusivity Transform Government Procurement
GeM’s Nine-Year Journey: Transparency And Inclusivity Transform Government Procurement
GeM’s Nine-Year Journey: Transparency And Inclusivity Transform Government Procurement
GeM’s Nine-Year Journey: Transparency And Inclusivity Transform Government Procurement

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?