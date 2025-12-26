‘I See And Understand Gen-Z’s Capabilities, Confidence, Have Great Faith In You’: PM Narendra Modi Encourages Youth To Strive For Country

LIVE TV
PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed strong faith in the abilities of Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha, urging young Indians to channel their confidence, discipline and hard work towards building a Viksit Bharat. Addressing a national programme to mark Veer Baal Diwas, the Prime Minister said age should never limit ambition or impact.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 26, 2025 16:10:33 IST

PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed strong faith in the abilities of Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha, urging young Indians to channel their confidence, discipline and hard work towards building a Viksit Bharat. Addressing a national programme to mark Veer Baal Diwas, the Prime Minister said age should never limit ambition or impact.

‘Your Generation Will Lead a Developed India’

Speaking to a large gathering of youth, PM Modi said India’s younger generation holds the key to the country’s future. “I see and understand Gen-Z’s capabilities and confidence, and that is why I have great faith in you,” he said, adding that greatness is defined by deeds and achievements, not age.

He encouraged young people to take on big challenges fearlessly, stressing that even at a young age, individuals can inspire the nation through meaningful contributions.

Avoid Short-Term Fame, Focus on Nation-Building

The Prime Minister cautioned the youth against being distracted by “short-term popularity” and urged them to draw inspiration from great personalities who contributed to India’s progress.

“Your success should not be limited to yourself alone. Your goal should be that your success becomes the success of the nation,” PM Modi said, calling for focus, discipline and long-term commitment.

From Hopelessness To Opportunity

Highlighting the transformation under the NDA-led government, PM Modi said India has moved away from an atmosphere of despair where young people were hesitant even to dream.

“Today, the country seeks out talent and gives it a platform,” he said, pointing to initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India, Khelo India, and improved access to learning resources through the internet.

He added that with the support of 1.4 billion citizens, young Indians now have opportunities across science, technology, sports, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Inspired By Veer Sahibzadas’ Courage

Drawing lessons from the sacrifice of the Veer Sahibzadas, the Prime Minister urged the youth to remain fearless and morally grounded.
“They did not think about how difficult the path was, only whether it was right,” he said, calling on young Indians to dream big, work hard and never lose confidence.

PM Modi also highlighted initiatives such as Atal Tinkering Labs, where children are engaging with robotics, AI and innovation, and noted that the National Education Policy, with its emphasis on learning in the mother tongue, is making education more accessible.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Meet 10-Year-Old Shravan Singh, PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 Winner: He Helped Soldiers During Operation Sindoor

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 4:10 PM IST
QUICK LINKS