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Home > India News > ‘I Will Die Here’: Nashik Godman Ashok Kharat Makes Shocking Claim Amid Viral MMS Row And Sexual Abuse Allegations

‘I Will Die Here’: Nashik Godman Ashok Kharat Makes Shocking Claim Amid Viral MMS Row And Sexual Abuse Allegations

Nashik godman Ashok Kharat says “I will die here” amid SIT probe over sexual abuse, fraud, and viral MMS controversy.

Nashik based self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat faces heavy police investigation. (Photo: X)
Nashik based self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat faces heavy police investigation. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 11, 2026 21:16:11 IST

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‘I Will Die Here’: Nashik Godman Ashok Kharat Makes Shocking Claim Amid Viral MMS Row And Sexual Abuse Allegations

Nashik based self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat faces heavy police investigation over cheating and sexual allegations He is currently in the police custody and is being interrogated several hours a day by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for various cases filed against him. He allegedly uttered emotional words like “I don’t think I will get out of here, I will die here” while being interrogated, showing his mental distress. The case has posted viral on social media, including a viral MMS-related claim amidst continuing criminal investigations.

Who is Ashok Kharat?

Nashik based self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat faces heavy police investigation over cheating and sexual allegations Ashok Kharat is facing serious police investigations over allegations of cheating, sexual exploitation and financial fraud. He allegedly misused his influence on his devotees, pretending to be the incarnation of divine powers.

Multiple women accused Ashok Kharat for sexual molestation inside his office cabin. He allegedly forced his victims for unwanted acts while pretending for religious rituals and spiritual practices.

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“I don’t think I will get out of here, I will die here”

While being interrogated, Ashok Kharat allegedly said this emotional words, “I don’t think I will get out of here, I will die here”, showing his mental fatigue and depression due to the ongoing interrogation.

How many cases have been registered till now?

The authorities have stated that at least 15 cases have been registered against Ashok Kharat. He is under interrogation in several ongoing investigations.

Investigators have also discovered an alleged financial scam and extortion from devotees. He allegedly threatened some devotees with ED and Income Tax raids for money or investment.

Are bank accounts and properties investigated?

Yes. SIT has reportedly sealed multiple bank accounts of Kharat and his wife. Investigation has also been taken in properties and transactions in Nashik, Pune, Mumbai, Ahilyanagar.

A money laundering case has been registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A more extensive financial investigation is expected to follow.

What is the viral MMS controversy related to the case?

The internet has lately seen unverified claims, searches, etc regarding the alleged MMS content. No such video has been verified by authorities and much of that is likely to be clickbait.

What experts say on viral content in such cases?

Digital and legal experts are saying that sharing or searching unverified explicit content related to ongoing cases would be cyber law violations under IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. SIT intensifies interrogation as multiple complaints are under review. Further arrests and financial action are expected as the probe intensifies.

ALSO READ: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Hospitalised After Cardiac Arrest, Rushed To Breach Candy Hospital In Mumbai

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Tags: Ashok KharatAshok Kharat caseAshok Kharat updateAshok Kharat Viral MMSNashik godman Ashok Kharat

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‘I Will Die Here’: Nashik Godman Ashok Kharat Makes Shocking Claim Amid Viral MMS Row And Sexual Abuse Allegations
‘I Will Die Here’: Nashik Godman Ashok Kharat Makes Shocking Claim Amid Viral MMS Row And Sexual Abuse Allegations
‘I Will Die Here’: Nashik Godman Ashok Kharat Makes Shocking Claim Amid Viral MMS Row And Sexual Abuse Allegations
‘I Will Die Here’: Nashik Godman Ashok Kharat Makes Shocking Claim Amid Viral MMS Row And Sexual Abuse Allegations

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