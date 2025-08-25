India, Fiji Unveil Major Defence & Maritime Security Initiatives

India and Fiji on Monday unveiled significant initiatives to bolster defence and maritime security cooperation between the two nations, including the creation of a Defence Attache post at the High Commission of India in Fiji’s capital of Suva.

According to the Joint Statement issued following the joint press conference by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka earlier today, there is growing momentum in bilateral ties aimed at promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, including a planned port call by an Indian Naval Ship to Fiji scheduled for this year.

The Joint Statement highlighted the leaders’ commitment to deepening defence collaboration, with PM Modi announcing the gifting of two sea ambulances to Fiji’s Military Forces and the establishment of a Cyber Security Training Cell (CSTC) in Fiji to address emerging challenges.

“Both Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening defence cooperation through new initiatives aimed at accelerating bilateral defence efforts and designed to promote mutual benefits and advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” the statement read.

“PM Modi announced the gifting of two ambulances to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the establishment of the defence wing in the High Commission of India in Suva. In view of cyber security being an emerging area of cooperation between both countries, the Leaders welcomed the establishment of Cyber Security Training Cell (CSTC) in Fiji. They emphasised the significant potential for collaboration on addressing current and emerging challenges, particularly in the maritime, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), and technology sectors,” it further read.

PM Rabuka also welcomed India’s assurance to support the security of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the planned naval port call, which will enhance maritime cooperation and interoperability.

“Prime Minister Rabuka stressed the significance of ensuring security of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and welcomed India’s assurance to extend assistance to meet the security needs of the Republic of Fiji. Prime Minister Rabuka welcomed the planned port call by an Indian Naval Ship to Fiji, which will enhance maritime cooperation and interoperability,” the statement added.

The statement also emphasised cooperation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, Military Medicine, White Shipping Information Exchange, and capacity building for Fiji’s military.

“Both Leaders acknowledged the growing momentum in bilateral defence ties. They emphasised the importance of their shared interests in advancing regional peace, stability, and prosperity… The Leaders welcomed the outcomes of the inaugural Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence, including enhanced cooperation in areas such as United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO), Military Medicine, White Shipping Information Exchange (WSIE), and capacity building for Republic of Fiji Military Forces,” the statement read.

The leaders underscored the importance of a “free, open, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region”, announcing their intent to collaborate on strengthening regional maritime security, the statement added.

During a special briefing on the occasion of Prime Minister Rabuka’s visit, MEA Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra also reiterated both nations’ focus on defence and security cooperation in the region.

“We are focusing on training and capacity building, and we have also had port calls by our ships, and we have also focused on HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief). We are essentially focusing on enhancing the maritime capabilities of Fiji so that they could deal with the challenges of security in the region, which is also disaster management because their countries are vulnerable to natural disasters and cyclones,” Malhotra said.

“Together, India and Fiji are committed to advancing our shared vision of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development in the region,” Malhotra added, highlighting Fiji’s role as a regional hub through its leadership in the Pacific Island Forum and its air and shipping links.

PM Rabuka arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, marking the start of his official visit to India, which will continue until August 26. This is his first visit to India as the Prime Minister of Fiji.

The visit aims to deepen India-Fiji ties across multiple sectors, including strategic partnership and people-to-people exchanges.

(This story has been published from an ANI wire feed)

