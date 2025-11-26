India’s First Bullet Train Launch In 2027: Major Leap In Speed As Trials All Set To Roll On 100km Gujarat Route, Check Full Route, Speed And Stations

India’s first bullet train is set to hit the tracks in August 2027, according to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The high-speed run will be part of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor, but the very first trip won’t cover the full route.

Instead, the train will make its debut on a 100km stretch between Surat and Vapi in Gujarat. That’s a change from the earlier plan, which aimed for a shorter 50km segment between Surat and Billimora although that section is already pretty far along.

These new trains aren’t messing around. They’ll top out at 320km per hour. If you’re travelling between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, you’ll get there in just under two hours if the train stops at four stations. Stop at all 12, and the trip stretches to about two hours and 17 minutes.

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project kicked off in 2017. The original goal was to finish up by December 2023, but land acquisition and a whole pile of other issues pushed things back.

The full corridor runs 508km: 352km of that is in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and the remaining 156km is in Maharashtra.

Most of the line about 465km, or 85% sits on viaducts. That helps keep the project safe and minimizes how much land it takes up. So far, they’ve finished building 326km of these elevated tracks. Out of 25 planned river bridges, 17 are already done.

There’s only one tunnel on the route, but it’s a big one: it’ll let two bullet trains zip through at once. Engineers are using 40m girders for the viaducts, a technical feat the Ministry of Railways is pretty proud of.

For tunnel work, they’re using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method, and safety is a big focus. They’ve put in ground settlement markers, inclinometers, piezometers, and strain gauges to keep tabs on everything as they build.

On top of all that, training for operational staff has started, including hands-on sessions with simulators. In September, the ministry also mentioned talks with Japan about bringing the latest E10 Shinkansen the next-generation bullet train to India. Japan’s agreed to provide this advanced system.

Route for India’s first Bullet train

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will run for 508 kilometers, connecting 12 stations: Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati. The first trains are set to start running between Surat and Vapi in August 2027. The full line should be up and running by the end of 2029.

Let’s break down the route. In Maharashtra, you’ll stop at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, and Boisar. Once you cross into Gujarat, the train hits Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

As for the details: this high-speed corridor stretches across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Trains will fly along at up to 320 km/h. If you’re not stopping everywhere just four stops the whole journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad should take about 1 hour and 58 minutes. If you hit every station, it’ll be a bit longer, around 2 hours and 17 minutes.

To start, only the Surat to Vapi section about 100 kilometers will open in August 2027. The full 508-kilometer route is expected to be ready by December 2029.

Here’s a look at the steel bridges completed so far:

1. Across National Highway 53 in Surat, Gujarat – 70m long, 673 metric tons.

2. Over the Vadodara–Ahmedabad main line near Nadiad, Gujarat – 100m, 1,486 metric tons.

3. Over the Delhi–Mumbai National Expressway near Vadodara, Gujarat – 230m (split as 130+100), 4,397 metric tons.

4. Near Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli (under Gujarat’s contract) – 100m, 1,464 metric tons.

5. Over Western Railways in Vadodara, Gujarat – 60m, 645 metric tons.

6. Over two DFCC and two Western Railway tracks in Surat, Gujarat – 100m and 60m, 2,040 metric tons.

7. Over two DFCC tracks near Vadodara, Gujarat – 70m, 674 metric tons.

8. Over DFCC tracks near Bharuch, Gujarat – 100m, 1,400 metric tons.

9. Over NH-48 near Nadiad, Gujarat – two sections of 100m each, 2,884 metric tons.

10. Over the Railway Laundry Facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat – 60m, 485 metric tons.

11. Over Cadilla Flyover, Ahmedabad, Gujarat (just launched) – 70m, 670 metric tons.

And there’s more good news, especially if you’re in South India. The Chennai–Hyderabad bullet train is getting closer to reality. Once it’s up and running, it’ll cut the travel time between the two cities from a grueling 12 hours down to just 2 hours and 20 minutes.

The 778km corridor will link Chennai and Hyderabad in just 140 minutes. Final approval from the Tamil Nadu government is expected soon. When it’s done, this line will change the game for business, tourism, and travel across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

