Karnataka Horror: 16-Year-Old Differently-Abled Boy Beaten Brutally With Pipe, Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes, Video Goes Viral

In Karnataka, a16-year-old differently-abled boy was subjected to a brutal assault at the Divyajyoti School for Differently Abled Children in the Navagar area of Bagalkot. A shocking video capturing the abuse has surfaced, sparking widespread outrage.

The video shows the boy being repeatedly beaten with a belt and a plastic pipe. Despite collapsing to the ground and crying in pain, with his legs pinned down, the assault continued relentlessly.

Accused Identified As Akshay Indulkar, Detained

Authorities have identified the main accused as Akshay Indulkar, who allegedly led the attack. His wife, Anandi Indulkar, is seen in the video throwing chilli powder into the boy’s eyes. The video also captures a person recording the attack, who can be heard laughing instead of intervening.

According to reports, the video was leaked by a former employee of the school. The boy’s parents have filed a formal complaint, and police have confirmed that an FIR has been registered.

Police have detained Akshay Indulkar, Anandi Indulkar, and two others linked to the school for questioning.

Disoriented Man Pushes College Girl from Mumbai Local Train

In a separate incident, a 50-year-old man, reportedly appearing disoriented, boarded the ladies’ coach of a Mumbai local train and allegedly pushed an 18-year-old college girl from the moving train.

The incident occurred on a Panvel-CSMT train after women commuters asked the man to leave the coach.

The man has been identified as Shaikh Akhtar Nawaz and was arrested by the Panvel Government Railway Police (GRP) for attempted murder, according to a report by Times of India.

