Home > India > Kerala Lottery Result Today 08-09-2025 Declared – Check Bhagyathara BT-19 Monday Lucky Draw Full Winners List Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today 08-09-2025 Declared – Check Bhagyathara BT-19 Monday Lucky Draw Full Winners List Here

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT MONDAY 08-09-2025 LIVE: The Kerala lottery result for Monday, September 8, 2025's "Bhagyathara BT-19" draw is currently available at 3 PM. Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is "BT," which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous prize of one crore rupees will be awarded to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala's "Bhagyathara BT-19" lottery draw winners are listed below in full.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 08-09-2025 Declared – Check Bhagyathara BT-19 Monday Lucky Draw Full Winners List Here

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: September 8, 2025 17:23:33 IST

​Kerala Lottery Result Monday 08-09-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department has published the results of the Bhagyathara BT-19 Bumper Lottery today, Monday, September 08, 2025. The draw was conducted at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, with a scrutiny panel in attendance. The total cost of a ticket for the Bhagyathara BT-19 is only Rs 50, but it offers an opportunity to win several life-altering prizes. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second is associated with Rs 30 lakh, and the third is Rs 5 lakh. The Kerala lottery system has grown to be a trusted and sought-after proposition, generating interest, confidence, and participation across Kerala’s diverse population. If winners are in doubt, they should cross-check their ticket numbers with the official results published by the Department of Kerala State Lottery and claim their winnings as per the prescribed procedure and date.

 

Kerala Lottery Result Today 08-09-2025: Bhagyathara BT-19 Lottery Prize Money Details

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000 

5th Prize: ₹2,000 

6th Prize: ₹1,000 

7th Prize: ₹5,00 

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

 

Check out the winners below: 

Kerala Lottery Result Today 08-09-2025: Bhagyathara BT-19 Lottery Prize Money Details

Kerala State Lottery announced Bhagyathara BT-19 results today. Prizes include Rs 1 crore, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 25 lakh. Tickets cost Rs 50 each.

 

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- BG 904272

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- BJ 142101

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No- BG 683663

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Winner’s Ticket No- BA904272 BB904272
BC904272 BD904272
BE904272 BF904272
BH904272 BJ904272
BK904272 BL904272 BM904272

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No:  0693, 0836, 1120, 1701, 2269, 2652, 2909, 3265, 4662, 5342, 6357, 6775, 7195, 8884, 8937, 8949, 9021, 9024, 9057, 9202

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1048, 4491, 7025, 7485, 7903, 8993 

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0185, 0706, 0810, 0850, 0905, 0983, 1061, 1642, 2452, 2465, 2474, 4177, 4208, 4742, 5009, 5563, 5813, 5902, 6093, 6171, 6265, 7079, 7558, 8164, 8351, 8387, 8675, 8744, 9158, 9727

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0010, 0018, 0035, 0113, 0247, 0306, 0322, 0430, 0523, 0568, 0595, 0887, 1034, 1895, 2008, 2058, 2135, 2213, 2532, 2716, 2770, 2842, 2940, 2968, 3073, 3161, 3244, 3351, 3549, 3559, 3616, 3777, 3786, 3847, 3944, 4069, 4802, 5154, 5657, 5849, 5904, 5951, 6052, 6109, 6420, 6480, 6710, 6738, 6790, 6948, 6978, 7184, 7203, 7317, 7327, 7334, 7351, 7445, 7486, 7515, 7516, 7575, 7753, 7956, 8064, 8415, 8751, 9062, 9078, 9142, 9320, 9335, 9418, 9774, 9923, 9990

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0000, 0043, 0111, 0161, 0263, 0305, 0336, 0469, 0659, 0819, 1021, 1051, 1179, 1197, 1258, 1273, 1318, 1360, 1387, 1393, 1430, 1585, 1659, 1810, 1883, 2001, 2006, 2059, 2220, 2347, 2461, 2811, 2929, 2951, 3146, 3269, 3481, 3546, 3715, 3798, 3812, 3993, 4236, 4274, 4402, 4438, 4504, 4616, 4665, 4918, 4934, 4978, 5029, 5050, 5185, 5235, 5268, 5323, 5352, 5362, 5368, 5472, 5543, 6015, 6039, 6079, 6402, 6410, 6472, 6601, 6606, 6609, 6811, 6839, 7525, 7689, 7875, 8131, 8157, 8424, 8451, 8540, 8670, 8718, 8792, 9195, 9238, 9285, 9303, 9487, 9614, 9910, 9949, 9983

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0038, 0105, 0501, 0542, 0549, 0573, 0640, 0675, 0775, 0803, 0859, 0906, 1032, 1064, 1071, 1114, 1177, 1216, 1217, 1260, 1264, 1281, 1305, 1382, 1400, 1455, 1457, 1504, 1528, 1564, 1637, 1687, 1689, 1904, 1950, 1962, 1972, 1990, 2061, 2317, 2339, 2354, 2399, 2449, 2607, 2722, 2804, 2834, 2918, 3006, 3018, 3033, 3149, 3155, 3160, 3497, 3551, 3857, 3893, 4026, 4030, 4111, 4149, 4330, 4356, 4485, 4501, 4534, 4542, 4547, 4608, 4669, 4756, 4775, 4838, 4839, 4929, 5130, 5223, 5349, 5359, 5411, 5502, 5620, 5637, 5721, 5744, 5826, 6030, 6068, 6199, 6233, 6304, 6328, 6715, 6774, 6821, 6854, 6925, 6977, 7050, 7082, 7092, 7111, 7298, 7316, 7384, 7539, 7560, 7711, 7736, 7816, 7950, 7975, 8027, 8098, 8121, 8229, 8293, 8307, 8328, 8329, 8454, 8558, 8661, 8674, 8693, 8748, 8798, 9006, 9050, 9169, 9296, 9340, 9373, 9482, 9559, 9624, 9693, 9710, 9732, 9780, 9891, 9931

 

Disclaimer – Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.

Tags: Bhagyathara BT-19, Kerala Bumper Lottery, Kerala Lottery 2025, Kerala lottery result, Kerala Lottery Results LIVE, Kerala Lottery Winners

Kerala Lottery Result Today 08-09-2025 Declared – Check Bhagyathara BT-19 Monday Lucky Draw Full Winners List Here

