LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for 8 September 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 has been officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, a large number of participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is especially important for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: September 16, 2025 16:08:55 IST

Bodoland Lottery Result September 16, 2025 LIVE Updates: The Bodoland Department of Lottery has now issued its results for the year 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. As a part of the Assam Lottery, it is properly taken care of by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily and start at 3 PM, with three heats daily. This lottery is widely participated in. This news regards the update of the Bodoland Lottery and the results, and therefore is important for participants or ticket holders, as well as spectators.

 

The results for the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

 

Results are declared for all the series below: 

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 10 September 2025Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

Empowering Amrit-Peedhi: Youth and Education in New India
11 Years of Modi Government: From poverty to Empowerment
Erasing the colonial past,creating a new history
Pradhan Sevak of Bharat: Narendra Damodardas Modi
GST 2.0: A tax Reform that Strengthens India’s Armed Forces

LATEST NEWS

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Saree Craze Was Just The Start, Men’s Prompts Are Going Viral
Spain to quit 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel participates
GST 2.0: A tax Reform that Strengthens India’s Armed Forces
Seva Saptah: How Bharat Is Celebrating PM Modi’s 75th Birthday?
"We're all facing a big disaster, there has been a huge loss to our lives and property": Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Charting India’s rise to the world’s third-largest economy by 2028
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Is Back On Track! Sensex And Nifty End On Green; Auto, Media, And Realty Shine
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day
Team India’s New Lead Sponsor, Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11!
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS